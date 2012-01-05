Oregon Coast Picks of the Week: First Week of May

Published 05/01/2012

(Oregon Coast) – There are fish tacos to be had, an artisans market, food classes in Cannon Beach, a major kite festival in Rockaway and plenty of music and theater. Then, the following weekend, there's a massive tradition on the central Oregon coast with a huge garage sale (above: Rockaway Beach).

May 4. Oregon Coast Chamber Orchestra Spring Concert. 7 p.m. $10. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon.

Saturday, May 12. Waldport's Great Garage Sale: "Upcyclers Welcome!" Scavenge local attics, basements and barns during this all day event. Spend the day "where the forest meets the sea" and take some treasures home with you. Maps will be available in the late afternoon on Friday, May 11 at The Alsea Bay Bridge Interpretive Center, 620 NW Spring Street & Hwy. 101 (milepost 155.9); Pacific Office Solution, 250 NW Hemlock (Hwy. 34); and select locations around town. Call the chamber for maps ahead of time: 541-563-2133. Held annually on the Saturday before Mother's Day and sponsored by the Waldport Chamber of Commerce, http://www.waldport-chamber.com.

Lincoln City

Every Friday. Artisans Market. Enjoy local artisan offerings in Nye Beach. Choose from jewelry, clothing, photographs, watercolors, stained glass, tie dye, garden art, and much more. 1-5 p.m. Newport, Oregon. nyecottage.com.

May 6. Coast Hills Classic Mountain Bike Race. Presented by Bike Newport and the City of Newport's Parks & Recreation Department. Miles of racing fun, even for spectators. According to organizers it has “gorgeous ocean views, meadows, wowing downhill sections, gnarly single track, killer climbs and what's sure to be a wet and muddy course.” 10 a.m. Registration fees $30 day of. Newport, Oregon. Link here

May 3-26. Live theater: “Whales of August.” Thursday-Sunday. 8 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors 62 and up and students over 12, $8 children 12 and under. 541-994-5663. Theatre West. 3536 S.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.theatrewest.com.

May 5. Fish Taco Cook-off. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary

Cannon Beach

May 5, 6, 12. Tillamook Forest Center presents Wildfire Awareness Week. Activities and demonstrations begin at 10:30 a.m. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Road (Hwy 6). Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-6800.

May 11-13. Rockaway Beach Kite Festival. Sponsored by The American Kitefliers Association, the largest association of kiters in the world. The purpose is to educate the public in the art, history, technology, and practice of building and flying kites - to advance the joys and values of kiting in all nations. Family fun all weekend. Kite flying exhibitions, activities, vendors, and contests. Free, for all ages. Located at Ocean's Edge Wayside. 103 1st Street. Rockaway Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-8108.

May 2, 9, 16, 23. Skillets: Bistro Style Dinner Show at EVOO Cooking School in Cannon Beach. A unique cooking class where you learn while you eat, featuring no-fuss recipes good for any night of the week and entertaining guests too. Skillets is $59 per person and includes an appetizer, entree and dessert. 6-8 p.m. 188 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-8555.

Below: near Newport

Below: Yachats

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES