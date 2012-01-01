High Wind Warning and Flood Watch Issued for Oregon Coast

Published 11/18/2012

(Oregon Coast) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a high wind warning for parts of the Oregon coast, which lasts longer on the central coast than the north coast. Gusts will be up to 70 to 90 mph on the beaches and headlands, but around 50 – 60 mph in coastal towns. (Above: storm in Manzanita, south of Cannon Beach).

Flood watches have been issued for the coast as well as inland, including the Portland metro area.

The high wind warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday night for the north coast, but expires much later for the central coast – on Monday night. Affected areas of the north coast warning are Cannon Beach, Seaside, Astoria, Tillamook, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi and Pacific City. The central coast warning includes Florence, Yachats, Newport, Depoe Bay and Lincoln City.

“A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or ocurring,” the NWS said. “Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.”

Already, Cape Foulweather near Depoe Bay has recorded a 64 mph gust on Sunday.

The flood watch is in effect for portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including Portland, the Washington coast and much of the Oregon coast. It is in effect until Tuesday morning.

Heavy rain will push many rivers upward, with some reaching bankfull and potentially into flood stage. Inland rivers to keep a watch on include the Sandy, Tualatin and Clackamas Rivers. Johnson Creek and Fanno Creek in Portland are also being observed, as is Mill Creek in Salem.

