Oregon Coast Whale Watch Center Numbers, Late November through December

Published 01/02/2013

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) - It was a slow late fall at the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay, on the central Oregon coast. Not a lot of whales were seen for a while, thanks mostly to weather. But once that calmed down a bit and the migration south began, the whale numbers seen below started improving.

November 25 the center saw six gray whales. At least two were migrating whales, seen early in the afternoon, and three more were seen an hour later.

Between closures and a no-whale day, the next sightings happened on November 28 with two seen.

None were seen again until December 2, where one was seen. It took another three days for three to be spotted on December 5. One was seen on December 6. Nothing was seen the next day, but they spotted two heading south on December 8.

The next two weeks saw things pick up considerably on the central Oregon coast. December 9 had a total of nine whales seen. Two days of the center being closed leads up to December 12 when three were spotted, and then a whopping 18 whales were seen on December 13.

Three were seen on Friday, December 14, and then none again for the next seven days until December 21, when 24 were seen.

One whale was seen on December 22.

The next report filed from the Whale Watch Center was for Whale Watch Week. Those numbers will be published soon.

Some more information from the center's observations are recorded below.

DAY DATE GRAYS  OTHER NOTES
Sun
11/25
6
0
At 1:30pm saw 1st 2 migrating whales going south about 2 miles out.  Saw 3 more whales giong south between 2-3pm --- all about 2 miles out.
Mon
11/26
c________
c _______
Whale Center Closed
Tues
11/27
c________
c _______
Whale Center Closed
Wed
11/28
0 _______
0 _______
Thurs
11/29
2 _______
0 _______
Fri
11/30
0 _______
0 _______
Sat
12/1
0 _______
0 _______
Sun
12/2
1 _______
0 _______
One whale about 1/2 mile out!
Mon
12/3
c _______
c _______
Whale Center Closed
Tues
12/4
c _______
c _______
Whale Center Closed
Wed
12/5
3 _______
0 _______
Thurs
12/6
1 _______
0 _______
One gray whale near 1/2 mile buoy.
Fri
12/7
0 _______
0 _______
Sat
12/8
2 _______
0 _______
2 gray whales headed south about 3/4 mile out.

DAY DATE GRAYS  OTHER NOTES
Sun 12/9 9 _______ 0 _______  
Mon 12/10 c _______ c _______ Whale Center Closed
Tues 12/11 c _______ c _______ Whale Center Closed
Wed 12/12 3 _______ 0 _______  
Thurs 12/13 18 _______ 0 _______  
Fri 12/14 3 _______ 0 _______  
Sat 12/15 0 _______ 0 _______  
Sun 12/16 0 _______ 0 _______  
Mon 12/17 c _______ c _______ Whale Center Closed
Tues 12/18 c _______ c _______ Whale Center Closed
Wed 12/19 0 _______ 0 _______  
Thurs 12/20 0 _______ 0 _______  
Fri 12/21 24 _______ 0 _______  
Sat 12/22 1 _______ 0 _______  
         

 

 

