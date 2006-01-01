Guided Hikes, Walks Continue on N. Oregon Coast Scenic Spots

Published 08/16/2011

(Manzanita, Oregon) – There's still a little time to dive into the guided walks and hikes around the north Oregon coast. The free programs put on by Oregon State Parks and Recreation staff from Oswald West State Park and Nehalem Bay State Park continue until September 1 (above: Oswald West State Park).

The programs differ, and they include Neahkahnie Mountain, Cannon Beach’s Ecola Creek State park and Oswald West State Park.

The “Guided Tide Walks” are classified as easy and take about an hour. They show you tide pool creatures like sea stars, barnacles, mussels and anemones.

Ecola Creek State Park

The Guided Hikes are moderately difficult, taking you up around Neahkahnie Mountain or Ecola Creek State Park. The Oswald West State Park hike is classified as easy, however.

“Wear shoes with good support, dress for inclement weather, bring food, water and sunscreen,” said Oregon State Park officials in their online information about the hikes and walks.

The Neahkahnie Mountain hike takes three hours, bringing you up a few hundred feet to the top of the scenic mountain and letting you enjoy some awe-inspiring views. You also learn about folklore, history, wildflowers, trees and more.

View from Neahkahnie Mountain

Neahkahnie Mountain is located a mile and a half north of Manzanita. You can meet the guides at Nehalem Bay State Park at the Information Center near the booth, or at the south trailhead parking lot – right near the overlooks above Manzanita.

The Ecola Hikes go for two hours, and allow you to take in the temperate coastal rainforest while you learn about geology, history, lichens, Terrible Tilly Lighthouse and more.

The park is at the north end of Cannon Beach. Meet at the information sign at the Indian Beach parking lot.

The Oswald West hikes are the easy ones and take an hour. Meander the forest path to the beach while following a coastal stream. Learn about history, trees, streams and the many connections that make up the forest.

Tide pool at Cannon Beach

You’ll find Oswald West State Park four miles north of Manzanita on Highway 101. Meet at the information sign in the main parking lot on the east side of Highway 101.

The hike schedules are:

Saturday, August 20 - 10 a.m. Hike Ecola State Park.

Sunday, August 21 – 10 a.m. for Neahkahnie Mountain.

Monday, August 22 – 10 a.m. for hiking Oswald West State Park.

Tuesday, August 23 – 10 a.m. for Neahkahnie Mountain.

Saturday, August 27 – 8 a.m. Tide Walk at Oswald West State Park.

Sunday, August 28 – 8 a.m. Tide Walk at Ecola State Park.. 10 a.m. there’s a Neahkahnie Mountain hike.

Monday, August 29 – 10 a.m. Hiking at Oswald West State Park.

Tuesday, August 30 – 10 a.m. Hike: Neahkahnie Mountain.

Wednesday, August 31 - 8 a.m. Tide Walk at Oswald West State Park.

Thursday, September 1 - 8 a.m. Tide Walk at Ecola State Park.

Oswald State Park

