Oregon Coast Travel: Pleasant Surprises at the Pump

Published 08/11/2013

(Oregon Coast) – There is good news for travelers around Oregon and those going to and from the coast. A variety of experts around the U.S. say gas prices are down and that trend may well continue, in spite of this last burst of the heavy summer travel season. (Above: viewpoints near Cannon Beach)

The Oregon office of the AAA said drivers in ten states are paying less than they were last week. AAA's Marie Dodds said Oregon's statewide average slid two cents to $3.86 per gallon of regular gas.

“Through the first six days in August, the national average is down about two cents and Oregon’s average is down about one-and-a-half cents,” Dodds said last week.

The national and Oregon averages remain lower than the peak price so far this year, Dodds said. The 2013 peak price for the national average is $3.79 on February 27. The peak price for the Oregon average this year $3.98 on May 22. (Above: near Newport)

USA Today is reporting the national average appears to be on a downward trend, or at least certainly quite stable, because wholesale prices have been falling.

However, AAA said gas prices can be volatile during the month of August. If hurricanes create any refinery production issues like this can disrupt the current path of gas prices. This is a time when more travelers around the country are filling up, increasing demand.

“However, if no major hurricanes threaten the Gulf Coast and refineries continue to run smoothly heading into the mid-September changeover to winter-blend gasoline, gas prices could remain flat or even decline further,” Dodds said. (Above: Yachats area)

Slightly cheaper West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices have provided some downward pressure on gas prices. The price of WTI has retreated somewhat from the 16-month high of $108.05 per barrel on July 19, but it remains near the highest level for this time of year since 2008. The driving factors continue to be positive signs for the global economy and continued unrest in Egypt.

Gas prices on the Oregon coast are always slightly higher than inland, sometimes by as much as ten cents more. (Above: Seaside, Oregon).

