Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Pirate Drake's Ties to Oregon Coast, Mystery Shipwreck Explored This Weekend

Published 03/03/2014

(Newport, Oregon) – Did Sir Francis Drake actually drop anchor off the central Oregon coast and not California? Was his real place of anchor covered up – and why? And is that mysterious shipwreck just north of Lincoln City connected to him? (Above: Whale Cove near Depoe Bay).

These questions and more will be addressed by central Oregon coast historian Bob Ward at a special presentation this weekend in Newport, at the Pacific Maritime & Heritage Center. The talk happens on March 9 at 5 p.m.

On his around-the-world voyage in 1579, Sir Francis Drake, the English explorer and privateer, came ashore on America’s West Coast and claimed it for England. He named it ‘New Albion’ (New Britain), and placed the local people under the protection of his Queen, Elizabeth I. This much, historians agree on.

Tangible proof of exactly where he landed remains elusive. While not universally accepted, the consensus among historians is that Drake landed in a cove now known as “Drakes’ Bay” north of Golden Gate in Marin County, California. Over twenty other locations have been advanced as Drake’s port, including the Manzanita area of the north Oregon coast. Wherever the site of Drake’s landing is, marks the birthplace of what was to become the British Empire.

Local historian Bob Ward, founder of the Drake in Oregon Society, has spent over 30 years researching Drake’s voyage. At his Newport appearance, Ward will make a compelling case for Whale Cove, just south of Depoe Bay, as the location of Drake’s landing.

Ward will document the veil of secrecy around Drake’s voyage. When the official account of the voyage was released almost ten years later, it placed Drake's anchorage near San Francisco. Bob Ward will present evidence that the official account was deliberately falsified in several places to keep secret Drake's search for the Pacific entrance to the fabled Northwest Passage.

Ward also reveals his plans to excavate what he thinks may be a small Spanish ship that Drake captured off Costa Rica. Ship and crew were to resume searching for the fabled passage after wintering on the Oregon coast. Bob explains how the wreck of this ship came to be buried beneath a tidal mud flat near the mouth of the Salmon River, just north of Lincoln City.

The Pacific Maritime & Heritage Center, is at 333 SE Bay Boulevard, Newport, Oregon. 541-265-7509. More about Newport at the Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.

Below: historic Whale Cove photo courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society.

Newport Martime Museum.

Part of Whale Cove

 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Pacific City, Oregon

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Historic Ship Propeller Joins Central Oregon Coast Museum's Landscape
A solid steel, 14-foot diameter, 7-ton propeller has found its home at Newport's Pacific Maritime Heritage Center. Newport, attractions
Oregon Coast History Museums Raise Part of Ship, Examine Privacy Issues
Two history museums on the Oregon coast are wrestling with these right now, with one putting on a special event in July. Tillamook events
Preview: N. Oregon Coast Events Include Pirates, Reggae, Kites, Dogs
Live music, reggae festival, bike to the coast, festivals that include kites, dogs, pirates and more. Manzanita events, Rockaway Beach events, Garibaldi events, Pacific City events
Oregon Coast Holiday Weekend: Kite Fest and Mysterious Shipwreck
Massive kite festival and a history lecture features some intriguing finds. Seaside events, Rockaway Beach events
Tall Ships Dock on Central Oregon Coast in May
These authentic examples of floating history are currently in Coos Bay and will soon be in Newport. Newport events
Three Startling Bits of Oregon Coast History Hiding Just Out of View
A hidden shipwreck, a lost ghost town and a paranormal rock. Devil's Punchbowl, Bayocean, Rockaway Beach
Bizarre Oregon Coast History: Crazed Chaos of the Shipwreck New Carissa
It became another version of Oregon's exploding whale debacle
Wacky Oregon Coast Obstacle Event Features Pirates and Mud
Newport's Buccaneer Rampage Mud Obstacle Race on August 22, held at the Newport Municipal Airport. Newport events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

Find us on Google+

 

 

 