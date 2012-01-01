Central Coast December Preview: Holidays in Yachats, Florence

Published 11/13/2012

By Anne Marie DiStefano and Staff Contributions

(Yachats, Oregon) – There is lots to love in the central Oregon coast towns of Florence and Yachats in early winter. The holidays have a special charm in Yachats, with a whole month of different kinds of celebrations, and Florence puts on the seasonal glow as well.

The December preview starts with Florence listings and then features Yachats.

November 2-December 30. Celebrate Arts! More than 150 pieces of 2-D and 3-D art and photography will be on display through December 30. This is one of the largest juried art shows on the coast and includes a special youth art competition along with works by professional artists from throughout the region. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

November 30-December 1. Art Fest. Artisans from up and down the coast show off their newest and best creations in pottery, woodworking, fractal art, jewelry, and much more. Friday 2-7:30 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

December 1. Empty Bowls Fundraiser. An event to benefit Florence Food Share. Handmade ceramic bowls created by local artists are sold along with a soup coupon redeemable for a free cup of soup at a participating restaurant. Artwork of many kinds is offered for purchase at the silent auction section of the event. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

December 7. Popovich Pet Comedy Theater. Gregory Popovich’s unparalleled family-oriented blend of nonstop juggling, acrobatics and unique physical comedy includes cats and dogs. 7-9 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

December 8. Light Up a Life. This event honors loved ones who have passed away and is the annual fundraiser for Peace Harbor Hospice. 2-3:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

December 10. Siuslaw High School Band and Choir Concert. Enjoy the talented young musicians of the Siuslaw High School band and choir in their Christmas concert. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

December 11. Emerald City Jazz Kings. An evening of classic Christmas music with a bit of swing. 7:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

December 14-16. Holly Jolly Follies. A Christmas show of local talent. As Santa and his elves board the Christmas train, the audience will join them on their trip from coast to coast, visiting all the famous entertainment spots in America. Friday 7 p.m. Saturday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

December 18. Eugene Ballet performs “The Nutcracker.” Performed to Tchaikovsky’s memorable score, the Eugene Ballet “Nutcracker” is a fully staged production filled with colorful costumes and fanciful sets. 7:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Monday-Friday. Rec PLUS. After school activities for youth ages 6 and up, including gardening, science, arts & crafts, reading, ping pong, pool, Wii, board games, homework help, guitar lessons, baking and more. 3:45-6 p.m. Recreation PLUS. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Tuesday. Salsa class. Community welcome, beginners to advanced. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Wednesday. Non-denominational meditation. All are welcome to come experience the restorative powers of this peace-filled quiet time. 7-8 p.m. The Little Log Church. 328 W. Third St. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting at the Wine Place. Noon-5 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

November 23-January 1. Yachats Winter Celebration. The village is lit up and dressed in holiday cheer and offers a month-long series of holiday music, food and cultural events. Yachats, Oregon.

December 1. Live music: Pacific Wind Ensemble. Free. 1 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

December 1-2. 85th Annual Christmas Bazaar. Crafts made by Ladies Club members include knit items, aprons, quilts, afghans, wall hangings, and much more. Quilt raffle drawing at 2 p.m. on Sunday. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. YLC Clubhouse. 286 W. Third St. Yachats, Oregon.

December 1-2. Live theater: “Almost Maine.” As the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and often hilarious ways. $10. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

December 6. Nurturing Parenting class. Room #8. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

December 6. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

December 7. Winter Celebration Opening Ceremony. The Opening Ceremony is held at the Little Log Church Museum followed by a performance by the Sweet Adelines at the Yachats Ladies Clubhouse. Refreshments provided by the Yachats Ladies Club. 7 p.m. W. Third and Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon.

December 8. Christmas in Waldport and Candlelight Bridge Walk. Waldport, Oregon. 541-563-2133.

December 8-9, 15-16. Heceta Lightstation Victorian Christmas Open House. The Queen Ann style Keeper’s House will be decorated with Victorian flourishes inside and out. Enjoy warm drinks and treats and performances by local musicians. 4-7 p.m. Near Yachats, Oregon. hecetalighthouse.com.

December 9. Lions Pancake Breakfast with Santa. 8:30-11 a.m. Free, donations accepted. Yachats Lions Hall. W. Fourth and Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon.

December 16. Community Christmas Carol Program. Featuring seasonal music presented by the Chancel Choir, Handbells, Organ and String Quartet. Arrive early for seating. Refreshments to follow. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3400.

December 20. Yachats Movie Night. Friends of the Yachats Commons offers free movies. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

December 21. Winter Solstice Community Bonfire. Sponsored by the Yachats Academy of Arts & Sciences. Refreshments will be provided and musical entertainment is likely. Held in the Pavilion behind the Yachats Commons. 4:30 p.m. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

December 21. Open Mike Night. 7-9 p.m. Come and join us for an evening of fun and music, poetry and performances. Green Salmon Coffee Shoppe. 220 Highway 101. Yachats, Oregon.

December 24. Christmas Eve Afternoon Party. Appetizers. 1-3 p.m. Yachats Underground Pub & Grub. 125 Ocean View Drive. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4600.

December 25. Christmas Day Buffet. Reservations recommended. 1-6 p.m. Adobe Resort Restaurant. 1555 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3141.

December 28. Families Together. An evening of dinner, reading and crafts for children and families. 6-8 p.m. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. Yachats, Oregon.

December 31. Masked New Years Eve Party. Ona Restaurant. 131 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

December 26-January 1, 2013. Winter Whale Watch. Whale watch interpreters stationed at Cape Perpetua Visitors’ Center and Cook’s Chasm. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Near Yachats, Oregon.

