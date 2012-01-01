|
Bizarre and Rare Crab Now on Display on N. Oregon Coast
Published
10/21/2012
(Seaside, Oregon) – A bizarre and very rare crab was caught on the north Oregon coast recently, and you can now see it. (Photos by Seaside Aquarium)
It was a crab with three pinchers on one of its arms – a deformity that no one at the Seaside Aquarium has ever seen, according to the aquarium’s Tiffany Boothe.
The crab was caught off the 12th Ave. Bridge in Seaside on October 18 by a crabber named Nathan Fulton, who donated it to the aquarium.
Boothe said the rarity is an exceptional one, and she believes the deformity happened early in the crab's development rather than one it was born with. The fact that the extra pincher is non-functional is part of what tells her that.
“As part of their growth process, crabs actually shed their old shells as they grow new ones,” Boothe said. “This process is called molting. Sometimes a crab is injured while molting. This can cause strange deformities in the crab’s shell, such as in this crab.”
If the crab was born with it, the pincher would be under its control, Boothe said. But it is not a functional one. This led her to believe the extra pincher happened during an injury.
It was likely a very early injury, however, as Boothe said the pincher is not that much smaller than the others. This means the pincher has had almost as much time to grow as the real pinchers.
It's possible the injury occurred in the larval stage – that early, Boothe said.
The crab is now on display at the aquarium so the public can see this oddity in person. But he's in a tank by himself and not with the other Dungeness crabs.
“He's so special I put him in a tank by himself and away from the others,” Boothe said. “Crabs can get, well, real crabby, and I don't want them to pull his pinchers off.”
On the Prom, Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-6211. www.seasideaquarium.com
More images of Seaside below, as well as places to stay/lodging in Seaside.
More About Seaside, Oregon hotels, lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES
|
Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; Whale News, Blog
Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching. Gray whales, killer whales minke whales, orcas and more. Whale news and sightings from Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats and Florence. Oregon Coast Whale Blog.
Oregon Coast Scientists Use DNA to Look Into Whale Decimation
Scientists based mostly on the Oregon coast have identified what species of whales were killed by early 20th century whale hunters in the Southern Hemisphere, enabling to piece together more about the decimation of the species. Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport and at OSU in Corvallis used DNA from the bones of whales that once littered South Georgia Island in the South Atlantic Ocean and found a high genetic diversity among the slain cetaceans
Where Are You Going to Next on the Oregon Coast?
Join the discussion and talk about your favorite beach on the Oregon coast. Where will you be heading to next?
Latest in Oregon Coast Curious Science: Whales from Space, Dolphin, Skeleton,...
About seeing whales from space, other science surprises. Plus take a look at the weather extremes in recent weeks: from major snow storms, major wind storms to conditions so dry there were extremely rare fires on the coast.
Where Can I Find Detailed Oregon Coast Travel and Map Information?
Great for discovering whale-spotting vantage points. Comprehensive guides, maps, lodging and information for Florence, Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Garibaldi, Warrenton, Depoe Bay, Seaside, Cannon Beach
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Numbers from Summer 2013
The official numbers from Oregon State Parks and Recreation and the Whale Watch Center from this summer
Oregon Coast Whale Numbers of Late March
Numbers for March released by the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay show a definite upward slingshot as the great migration reached a peak
Orca Whales Arrive on Oregon Coast for Yearly Visit
This group of Orcas is a mystery to scientists: they don't know where they come from. They are transients that simply show up each April, chasing food sources up the Oregon coast
Oregon Coast Whale Stats from Officials, February to Early March
As happens every year, February is not big on whale sightings on the Oregon coast, but March kicked into life
Best of Oregon Coast Lodging for Whale Watching, Whale Watch Week
Find places to stay while seeing the whales at Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats, Florence
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week Numbers from Dec 2012
The official numbers from Oregon State Parks and Recreation and the Whale Watch Center - the official chart of whale sightings and visitors from Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats, Florence, Umpqua, California
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Center Numbers, Late November through December
It was a slow late fall at the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay, on the central Oregon coast, but it quickly got better
Oregon Coast Whale Numbers for November
Not many whales were spotted in October and November by the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay, Oregon coast, but things did start to improve
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|