Weather Pendulum: Portland, Valley, Oregon Coast Back to Colder and Wetter This Week

Published 05/13/2019 at 5:53 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Portland, Oregon) – It looks like summer is over – for now. That early summer, that is. With the Portland, Salem and Eugene areas getting up around 90, and the Oregon coast basking in glorious skies, this week becomes a meteorological pendulum and wanders into conditions below normal. While some big minus tides are coming up over the weekend on the Oregon coast, slightly stormy seas may not let that come to be.

For the Portland and inland valley area, after Monday’s 70 degrees everything cools drastically to a much more spring-like high of 60 on Tuesday, with cloudy and rainy conditions. Up to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland. Wednesday around the metro area warms slightly to the mid 60s and a lesser amount of rain, while Thursday remains largely a similar forecast. Friday, the sun starts to peek out a little bit and the next few days involve rain and maybe a few bouts of sunshine.

Highs along the Oregon coast won’t reach much more than the mid 50s for the week, with somewhat heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday. Things continue to be showery for the week, and there may be some sun breaks after Thursday.

Spectacular low tides are coming from May 18 through May 22. Minus tides of about minus one foot may be opening things up in the morning hours along the Oregon coast.

Wave height might be canceling out those low tides, however, by the time the weekend comes along.

“Seas will remain 4 to 6 feet through Thursday, but will build closer to 8 to 10 feet Thursday night through Saturday in conjunction with this stronger storm system,” the NWS said.

Early on Monday morning the NWS revealed a gray week for the inland valley and the Oregon coast, and talked of storm conditions for the first time in awhile.

“Satellite imagery this morning reveals marine clouds firmly entrenched along the coast,” the NWS said. “Marine clouds are also just beginning to spread into the Willamette Valley and should further expand to cover much of the lowlands of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington over the next 6 hours. Given the marine layer is anticipated to be a bit thicker than yesterday, expect clouds to dissipate a bit slower and high temperatures to be a touch cooler.”

The NWS said the first storm in several weeks is poised to hit the northwest portion of the state. Some models are showing the rain arriving earlier and earlier. The NWS is predicting the highest rainfall in southern Washington and lesser amounts farther south into the valley. Tuesday’s heavy rainfall is not expected to last long, and what comes on Wednesday will be in reverse geographically: higher levels of rain will be hitting Lane County and lower amounts farther north.

For the long term, the NWS said to expect periodic showers, and some mountain areas in Oregon could get snow. Thunder storms could pop up over the weekend. Oregon Coast Travel News

