View Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week Online: Updated Daily (Orca Footage)

Published 03/24/2020 at 6:44 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Whale watching week along the Oregon coast was canceled – but but the whales are still drifting past. Luckily, you can still watch them as you “shelter at home” and perhaps keep your sanity a little longer. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) and its Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay are still providing a digital means to be there virtually by streaming a feed from the center. (Aboe: a killer whale at Depoe Bay on Tuesday).

Miss that view of the waves? The whale watching feeds don’t hurt in that respect, either. That lulling, undulating sight helps calm the isolated nerves a wee bit.

Each day features a new feed, and you can watch the old feed from the previous days as well. Oregon Coast Beach Connection is posting these on this page so return here for more each day.

Weather on the Oregon coast has turned a bit, now more on the drizzly, rainy and gray side than the previous days of glorious sun. The first three days of the whale watching feed exhibited cheery, sunny conditions and some spectacular sightings. Orcas were seen on Tuesday's feed (above, at about the 3-hour, 38-minute mark).

Gov. Brown issued a stay at home order on Monday, preventing residents from hitting the beach towns that weren’t already shut down to tourists – such as on the north Oregon coast. All of Tillamook County and Clatsop County (Warrenton, Seaside, Gearhart, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Bay City, Garibaldi, Oceanside, Pacific City and Neskowin) have now closed all lodgings.

Looking for more means of getting away to the Oregon coast from the comfort of your home? See the Facebook page for various forms of beachy diversions, photos and articles to help, or the Oregon Coast Web Cams – Sky Cams pages for immediate glimpses of the beaches.















