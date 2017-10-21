N. Oregon Coast in November: from Halloween to Holidays in Astoria, Cannon Beach, Seaside

(Seaside, Oregon) – The north Oregon coast really knows how to live it up in the late fall months. The Halloween season amps up and really gets going at the end of October in Astoria, Cannon Beach and Seaside. Shortly after, the holidays begin and the engaging events continue, with things like Cannon Beach's Stormy Arts Festival and a host of holiday happenin's around the three towns.

Here's just a few of the highlights.

October 27 – 28. Seaside Sashay Square Dance Festival. Also on Saturday, enjoy the Passport Promenade and Craft Fair. Tickets vary in price. Square dance attire is admired but not required during the day. Website

October 27. Live Music: Cedar Teeth. Five-piece band perform a fusion of guitars, banjo, keys and trombone, propelled by bass and drums, while vocal harmonies weave through the music. 7 p.m. Free. McMenamin’s Sand Trap Pub. 1157 North Marion Ave. Gearhart, Oregon. 503-717-8150. mcmenamins.com.



October 28 – 31. Halloween Happenin's in Seaside. Fun for both kids and adults in downtown Seaside, rain or shine. Trick or treating, kids crafts, face painting, airbrush tattoos, pet costume contest, aquatic touch tank, coloring pages, decorated businesses, pumpkin decorating contest, live blues music, costume party with prizes, food and a no-host bar with local brew on tap. 10 a.m. Downtown Seaside, Oregon. Website

October 28. Boos, Blues and Brews. A night of Halloween fun featuring live music from Redwood Son, The Ted Vaughn Blues Band and Blitzen Trapper plus, dinner, local brews and a costume contest. Come dressed to impress because winners will receive prizes valued at $100. 5 p.m. $5 - $25. Seaside Elk’s Lodge. 324 Avenue A. Seaside, Oregon. www.seasidedowntown.com

October 29. Murder Mystery Dinner: A Dance with Death. Maggie’s will be serving a special 3 course meal while diners enjoy the murder mystery. 6 p.m. $55. Maggie’s on the Prom. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6403.



November 3. Live Music: Eric John Kaiser. Some western lap steel guitar and some dirty roadhouse blues. 7 p.m. Free. McMenamin’s Sand Trap Pub. 1157 North Marion Ave. Gearhart, Oregon. 503-717-8150. mcmenamins.com.

November 3 – 5. 30th Stormy Weather Arts Festival. A wide range of visual and performing arts, offering the opportunity to meet artists and discuss their work, listen to local musicians, take in gallery events. Cost varies from event to event; many are free. Throughout Cannon Beach, Oregon. Www.cannonbeach.org.

November 7. 2017 Iron Chef Goes Coastal. Dine among 20 of the counties top restaurants, vote for your favorite. 5 p.m. $35 - $75. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-8585. Website

November 11. Downtown Fall Wine Walk. More than twenty Oregon wineries will showcase their best wines in Downtown Seaside. There will be complimentary appetizers, too. A commemorative wine glass and ID bracelet are required for wine tasting. 1 p.m. $10. Seaside, Oregon. Website

November 10 – 12. WOW Cannon Beach. A weekend filled with events, classes, discounts and fun. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-1391.



November 17 - December 23. A Christmas Carol. Spectacular adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well-known story. Tickets available at www.coastertheater.com. For more details, call the Coaster Theatre at (503) 436-1242. Coaster Theatre, Cannon Beach, Oregon.



November 24. Mimosa Madness. A shopping extravaganza. Refreshments and deals can be found all around town from 8 am until 11 am. Throughout Cannon Beach, Oregon.

November 24. Seaside Parade of Lights. The parade begins on Necanicum Drive at 1st Avenue and moves on to Broadway to the musical tree of dancing lights, set in the pocket park at the west end of the Carousel Mall. 7 p.m. Free. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 717-1914. www.seasidedowntown.com.

November 24 – 26. Seaside Boutique Artisan Fair. Featuring handcrafted and original gifts among scores of vendors in a festive, holiday gathering. Fine art, crafted beverages and artisan gifts created by each vendor. Fri. 2 pm – 4 pm; Sat. and Sun. Noon - 2 pm. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-8585. seasideconvention.com.

November 25 - December 2. Holiday Wreath Making. Get creative at the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce from 11am until 3pm. This wreath making event even comes with an instructor - along with refreshments and holiday music. Cannon Beach Chamber. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

November 26 – December 17. Gingerbread Tea at Butterfield Cottage. The Victorian beach cottage is transformed into a Christmas jewel and will be open Saturdays, 1- 4 p.m. Guests are served fresh gingerbread with whipped cream or a homemade gingerbread cookie and a hot drink, either tea, hot chocolate or hot cider. Exquisite gingerbread houses and other donated Christmas items are raffled off. $3 for children under 12 and $5 for all others. Raffle tickets are $1 each or $5 for eight tickets. Seaside Museum. 570 Necanicum. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-7065. seasidemuseum.org.

November 27 to December 15. Cannon Beach in Lights and 'Name That Tune' Window Display Contest. Visit participating retailers for a chance to win a holiday gift basket, submit correct ‘Name That Tune’ playing cards for a chance to win. Awards announced at Coaster Theatre on December 16. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

December 1 – 3. Cannon Beach Chorus Holiday Concert. Locations around Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cannonbeachchorus.org

Astoria Events

October 27. Bats, Spiders, Owls-Oh My! An evening of stories, activities and exploration of night creatures. This event will include about an hour of craft activities, silly puppets and non-spooky stories, with one in Spanish. The walk will be about a ¼ of a mile over an uneven trail through the dark forest. Flashlights or headlamps are required. 5 p.m. Free. Fort Clatsop Visitors Center. 92343 Fort Clatsop Rd. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471. nps.gov/lewi/planyourvisit/fortclatsop.htm.

October 27. Celtic Harp Concert. A duo of Celtic Harpists and multi-instrumentalists will be performing a concert of rare instruments and stories. Lisa Lynn and Aryeh are returning to Astoria. 7 p.m. $15. CCC Performing Arts Center. Franklin & 16th St. Astoria, Oregon. supportthepac.com 503-338-2369.

October 29. North Coast Symphonic Band: Postcards of Europe. Conductor, musical Director Dave Becker and The North Coast Symphonic Band will open its 38th season of performing quality wind band music. 2 p.m. $15 Adults, $7 Students Children 12 & Under: Free. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-2431.

October 31. Halloween Hellorium. Halloween party with live music. Fort George Brewery. 7 p.m. 1483 Duane Street. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-7468.

November 17. The Tacoma Opera. $25. 7 p.m. The Liberty Theatre. 1203 Commercial Street. Astoria, Oregon. www.libertyastoria.org.

November 24. Downtown "Astoria Sparkles." Holiday kick-off in downtown Astoria. 503.791.7940. www.astoriadowntown.com.

November 24. Sankta Lucia. The Festival of lights. Refreshments and entertainment. Scandinavian Open Dance. 6:30 p.m. Astoria High School, 1001 W. Marine Drive, Astoria, Oregon. astoriascanfest.com. 503-325-6136. Where to stay for this - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour





