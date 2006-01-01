Spring Break Beach Preview: March in Florence, Yachats, Oregon

Published 02/13/2013

(Yachats, Oregon) – Spring break and March in Yachats and Florence means more oceanic drama and lots of places for kids to play, especially on some of the more hidden pocket beaches between the two towns. But in Florence and Yachats, both little burghs put on quite the roster of things to do as well, including the big beach cleanup and tons of whales.

This preview starts with Florence events, followed by Yachats.

March 1-3. Home and Garden Show. Vendor exhibits, landscape designs, food tasting, product demonstrations, prizes and giveaways. Friday 2-6 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Florence Events Center. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-9136. www.eventcenter.org.

March 7. Artists Gallery Reception. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

March 7. The Jazz Kings present Siri Vik in “My Funny Valentine.” Vocalist Siri Vik re-visions her touching spring 2012 tribute to composer Lorenz Hart, “Where or When.” 7:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

March 11. Siuslaw School District Band Concert. 7-9 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

March 14-15. PTA Talent Show K-5. The annual Siuslaw Elementary Talent Show features young dancers, piano players, comics, violin players and much, much more.

$2, 5 and under free. 7-9 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

March 16. Rotary Club Annual Auction. This year, Florence Rotary salutes Hollywood. The silent auction, dinner, and live auction will be followed by dancing to movie soundtracks and other danceable tunes performed by The Reel Deal, a band created especially for the auction by Nate Kaplan and friends. $60. 5-10 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-999-7119. www.eventcenter.org.

March 21. Siuslaw School District Spring Choir Concert. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-999-7119. www.eventcenter.org.

March 22. Eugene Symphony. With musical director Danail Rachev and a guest violinist playing a Beethoven violin concerto. Pre-concert talk at 6:15 p.m. Music at 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

March 29. Earl Mason gallery opening. Work by Earl Mason opens in Gallery One. and artists’ Rent-a-Rod continues in Gallery Five. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

March 23-30. Whale Watch Week. This week is the peak time for spring gray whale watching. Trained volunteers help visitors spot gray whales at 24 coastal sites, including Heceta Head. www.whalespoken.org.

March 30. SOLV Oregon Beach Clean Up Day. Volunteer and help keep our public beaches clean. 503-844-9571. www.solv.org.

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Monday. Nurturing Parenting class. Parenting class for parents and caregivers. 6-8 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #8. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Monday-Friday. Rec PLUS. After school activities for youth ages 6 and up, including gardening, science, arts & crafts, reading, ping pong, pool, Wii, board games, homework help, guitar lessons, baking and more. 3:45-6 p.m. Recreation PLUS. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Tuesday. Living and Thriving. Dr. Dean Shrock draws from his work with cancer patients and their families to teach valuable lessons that he proved can improve the quality and length of your life. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Yachats Commons Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Tuesday. Salsa class. Community welcome, beginners to advanced. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Wednesday. Non-denominational meditation. All are welcome to come experience the restorative powers of this peace-filled quiet time. 7-8 p.m. The Little Log Church. 328 W. Third St. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Thursday. Indoor Park. A playgroup for children 0-6 and their caregivers to take advantage of educational and stimulating activity stations. 12:30-2 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #4. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Thursday. Acoustic Music Jam. Join our local group and play your heart out. Some Thursdays are great, some not so much. But you can join and make it better. 7 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Yachats Underground Pub & Grub. 125 Ocean View Dr. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting at the Wine Place. Noon-5 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

March 1-3. Beachside Writers. Yachats Commons Kitchen (Room #5). 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

March 3. Philosophical Forum. Everyone is welcome to participate in discussions on a diversity of topics. 2-4 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

March 3-6. Spring Jewelry-Making Retreat. Participants can choose among several different workshops led by experienced instructors who design and make jewelry professionally. Overleaf Lodge & Event Center. 280 Overleaf Lodge Lane. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4885. www.eastmeetswestevents.com.

March 7. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $4; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

March 15. Open Mic Night. An evening of fun and music, poetry and performances. Green Salmon Coffee Shoppe. 220 Highway 101. Yachats, Oregon.

March 21. Yachats Movie Night. Friends of the Yachats Commons offers free movies. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

March 22. Families Together Dinner and Reading. 6-8 p.m. An evening of dinner, reading and crafts for children and families. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon.

March 23-30. Whale Watch Week. This week is the peak time for spring gray whale watching. Trained volunteers help visitors spot gray whales at 24 coastal sites, including Cape Perpetua. www.whalespoken.org.

March 23, 24, 30. Spring Craft Bazaar. Crafts made by Ladies Club members include aprons, quilts, afghans, wall hangings, table runners, pot holders, potato bakers, casserole carriers, bake sale table, gift baskets and much more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Yachats Ladies Club. 286 W. Third St. Yachats, Oregon.

March 23-24. Yachats Arts & Crafts Fair. Noon-8 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

March 29-30. Annual Book Sale. Sponsored by Friends of Yachats Library. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

March 30. SOLV Oregon Beach Clean Up Day. Volunteer and help keep our public beaches clean. 503-844-9571. www.solv.org.

