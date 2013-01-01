Oregon Coast Whale Numbers of Late March

Published 04/30/2013

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Whale sighting numbers for March released by the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay show a definite upward slingshot as the great migration reached a peak that month. (Whale photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium)

That two-week period started off with a bang, with a total of 19 gray whales spotted on Sunday, March 17.

After two days of being closed, the Whale Watch Center opened up again on Wednesday, March 19, and a disappointing zero whales were seen.

The following day, March 21, found five grays being spotted. March 22 shot up to 18 whales, Saturday the 23rd had 16, and Sunday the center reported a whopping 25 whales sighted.

It is here that Whale Watch Week began on the Oregon coast.

Monday, March 25 had seven being seen, March 26 only had one, but March 27 saw 27 being spotted.

Thursday, March 28 had zero sightings, while Friday shot up to 22 whales. The period ends with 11 whales being seen on Saturday, March 30.

A few days later, the Whale Watch Center shut down for remodeling and will not be open again until June.

Look for the Whale Watch Week numbers to be published in the next day or so. See the Oregon Coast Whales section for more news and articles about whales.

DAY DATE GRAYS OTHER NOTES Sun 3/17 19



Mon 3/18



Whale Center Closed Tues 3/19



Whale Center Closed Wed 3/20 0



Thurs 3/21 5



Fri 3/22 18



Sat 3/23 16



Sun 3/24 25



Mon 3/25 7



Tues 3/26 1



Wed 3/27 27



Thurs 3/28 0



Fri 3/29 22



Sat 3/30 11





Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay, at night

