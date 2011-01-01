Big Weekend for Festivals, Events on Oregon Coast

Published 02/25/2011

(Oregon Coast) – Dixieland jazz, yoga, a huge seafood and wine festival and even a pubcrawl are among the massive endeavors taking over small Oregon coast towns this weekend – and later this week (above: an ethereal evening scene in Seaside, at the Necanicum River).

It’s likely the biggest festival on the Oregon coast, aside from Fourth of July celebrations. The Newport Seafood & Wine Festival runs this weekend, February 25, 26, and 27 – adjacent to the Rogue Ales Warehouse, 2320 OSU Drive, just south of downtown Newport.

Seafood Wine Fest

32 food vendors, 24 crafters and 85 wineries will be found at this enormous festival, which drew a record 19,000 people last year. A large variety of craft items will be sold, from articles of clothing, jewelry, art glass, metal sculptures, works of art and hand-painted ceramics to handcrafted wine accessories.

Among the wineries are Oregon coast favorites like Nehalem Bay Winery and Flying Dutchman Winery, along with northwest big names like Amity, Abiqua, Hauer of the Dauen, Hip Chicks Do Wine, Oak Knoll Winery, Eola Hills Wine Cellars and Silver Falls Vineyards, among dozens of others.

For food, you’ll find crepes, smoked fish, chowder, Hawaiian goodies, candies, oysters, sushi, burgers and pizza, among a number of other delights.

Newport

Lodging in town is completely filled up, except for a couple vacation rental homes at Oregon Beach House Rentals, but more availability is found at nearby towns. Click here for that availability.

Festival hours and gate prices are:

Friday, February 25, 2 pm to 9 pm - $10 ticket prices

Saturday, February 26; 10 am to 6 pm, $15 ticket price;

Sunday, February 27, 10 am to 4 pm, $5 ticket price. (Note that ticket prices do not reflect a handling fee.) 800-262-7844. www.newportchamber.org.

Above Seaside

The 28th Annual Oregon Dixieland Jubilee in Seaside starts today and runs through Sunday. It’s one of the legendary festivals on the coast, with various spots all over town being turned into jazz venues. This year, bands include Titan Hot Seven, Ivory & Gold, No Inhibitions, Wally's Warehouse Waifs, Blue Street, Uptown Lowdown, Black Swan, Tom Rigney & Flambeau, South Burgundy Street Jazz Band, Cornet Chop Suey and High Sierra.

A free shuttle bus will run to sites and some hotels during jazz hours.

Ticket prices vary, and include a three-day pass or you can pay for just one show at a time. Seaside, Oregon. 866-345-6257 www.jazzseaside.com

Above Cannon Beach

The Cannon Beach Yoga Festival takes over this weekend in Cannon Beach, going until Sunday. It begins at 4 p.m. on Friday with the welcome and check-in at the Cannon Beach Chamber Hall, and all weekend features morning meditations, various yoga classes and even a Yoga Figure Drawing class that combines art with the discipline.

Individual workshop price: $40/hour. $40 for Meditation workshops; $120 for morning workshops; $80 for afternoon workshops. You can register at www.cannonbeachyogafestival.com, or 503-440-1649.

The third annual Cannon Beach Pub Crawl 2011 happens March 1 – a Tuesday. They it a chance to “jumpstart” the north Oregon coast town from within and wake the place up from its winter hibernation. But essentially it’s a giant bar tour in a small coastal town.

Warren House

Usually, folks start at the north end and work their way south. The final destination usually winds up the Warren House in the Tolovana area of Cannon Beach.

You can pay for drinks and meals any method you want, but part of the tradition here is that in order to signify you’re part of it, you pay in gold coins. You can exchange regular money for the gold coins at any of the participating establishments along the way.

The pub crawl also features commemorative hoodies for $30 that can be purchased prior to the event. T-shirts will also be available for $10 with purchase of a hoodie. These can be pre-ordered at any of the participating establishments, and the clothing will arrive before the event date.

Cannon Beach

Two of the information contacts are:

Lush Wine Bar. 1235 South Hemlock Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-8500.

Cannon Beach Fultano’s. 200 N. Hemlock and Second Street. www.CBfultanos.com (503) 436-9717

