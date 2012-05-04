Oregon Coast Virtual Tour: Winter Views of a Secret Spot South of Newport

Published 04/05/2012

(South Beach, Oregon) – Between Seal Rock and Newport's South Beach area, a tiny bit south of the MP 146 marker, sits a hidden central Oregon coast beach well worth searching for. You won't find it on any map. It isn't marked at all. It doesn't even show up on Google Earth.

There are actually two paths in one turnout – visible only by a small, unassuming patch of gravel by the seaward side of the highway. Immediately next to the gravel patch is yet another empty patch, closed off to parking, and then two paths that are about ten feet apart diverge through the brush. The northern one is less prickly and claustrophobic than the southern one.

Hit this spot in winter and the sand levels are not only lower but the fauna is thicker than summer, when constant foot traffic has worn it away a bit.

Meander around a bit and you'll discover this fascinating microcosm of central Oregon coast landscapes: a lot of sandy expanse, a few rocky pleasures to climb on and some geological wonders poking out here and there. Looking south, if sand levels are low enough, you'll see some bedrock – a structure millions and millions of years old.

This hidden gem is often known for the quaint little creek that cuts down the cliff and then towards the sea. During winter, however, it's a small raging river, with sizable watery forces pouring down and a whole host of stranded chunks of wood from winter storms gathered around it, as if to worship it, or perhaps beg it for mercy so it doesn't send them back to the sea.

Wander up and down this area a bit and you'll find a couple hidden crevices: small cove-like indentations in the sandstone cliffs that can shield you from the wind. Sometimes there's a waterfall or two around here as well.

Less than a mile south of here is Lost Creek State Recreational Area, and then Seal Rock and Waldport are not far.

