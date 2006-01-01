Call 211 for Tsunami Debris on Oregon Beaches; Other Ways to Help

Published 06/30/2012

(Oregon Coast) – As more of the tsunami debris hits Oregon beaches, state officials have implemented a network of drop-off sites for the unique form of litter – and they have announced the implementation of a special 211 phone number to report larger debris. (Above: Cannon Beach)

32 drop-off sites are now working around the Oregon coast. If you find debris, you can take it there for recycling or disposal. It is free to use these, which are a combination of state-run centers and transfer stations run by private companies.

If you see larger debris that cannot be moved or if you find something with possible invasive species on it you are urged to call 211. You can also call 1-800-SAFENET.

Disposal bags were created by SOLVE and are available at all state parks around the coast. Schedules vary for the drop-off locations, and visitors are encouraged to visit http://www.oregon.gov/OPRD/PARKS/tsunami_debris.shtml for a digital map with complete detailed locations and hours, and a list of common questions and answers about tsunami debris.

Invasive species on the dock at Newport (photo Terry Morse)

State officials offered some guidelines and suggestions for those finding debris:

- Do not break up foam debris. Put it in the bag and tie it shut.

- Residents and visitors who see a piece of debris too large to fit into a bag should drag it above high tide if possible, then report the date and location.

- f you find tires, appliances or other massive objects, report them and do not try to move them. You could also serious endanger yourself if these objects are near the moving tide.

- Debris with living organisms, should be reported (with a photo if possible, location and date) then moved above high tide or removed from the beach, bagged and delivered to a drop-off site. Never move organisms to another body of water (even at home). This will reduce the threat of invasive species.

All tsunami debris reports may be submitted by email to beach.debris@state.or.us (with the location, date and a photo if possible), or by calling 211 in Oregon coastal counties. 211 is operated by a nonprofit organization under contract with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (1-800-SAFENET is an alternate number for the same service). The 211 number can also be used to report hazardous materials on the beach--fuel drums, propane tanks, gas cans--and hazards to navigation seen offshore (such as abandoned boats and shipping containers). 211 operators will connect callers with the correct agency to complete the report. In an emergency, however, always call 911.

All state parks will accept bagged debris during normal operating hours, seven days a week.

North Oregon Coast

Fort Stevens, 100 Peter Iredale Road, Hammond. - Nehalem Bay (closest to Cannon Beach), 9500 Sandpiper Lane, Nehalem. - Cape Lookout, 13000 Whiskey Creek Rd. W, Tillamook.

Central Oregon Coast

Devils Lake, 1452 NE 6th St., Lincoln City. - Beverly Beach, 198 NE 123rd Street, Newport. - South Beach, 5580 S Coast Highway, Newport. - Beachside, 3 miles south of Waldport. - Carl Washburne, 93111 Hwy 101 N, Florence. - Jessie Honeyman, 84505 Highway 101 S, Florence.

South Coast

Umpqua Lighthouse, 460 Lighthouse Road, - Winchester Bay. Sunset Bay. - Cape Arago Hwy, Coos Bay. - Bullards Beach, 52470 Hwy 101 N., Bandon. - Cape Blanco, 91814 Cape Blanco Rd, - Port Orford. Humbug Mountain, 39745 Hwy. 101, Port Orford. - Harris Beach, 1655 Hwy 101 N, Brookings.

Transfer Stations – and more drop-off stations:

North Coast

Clatsop Transfer Station, 1790 Williamsport Rd,, Astoria. - Manzanita Transfer Station, 34995 Necarney Rd, Manzanita. - Tillamook Transfer Station, 1315 Ekloff Rd, Tillamook. - Nestucca Rural Fire Districts Fire Hall, Hwy 101, Neskowin. - Pacific City Transfer Station, 38255 Brooten Rd, Pacific City.

Central Coast

Schooner Creek Public Transfer Station, 367 S. Anderson Creek Rd., - Lincoln City. North Lincoln Sanitary Service Recycling Center, 1726 SE Hwy 101 , Lincoln City. - Thompson's Transfer & Disposal, Inc., 8096 NE Avery Street, Newport. - Toledo Transfer Station, 5441 W Hwy 20, Toledo. - South Lincoln Recycle & Transfer Station, 235 Dahl Ave, Waldport. - Lane County Transfer Station, 2820 N. Rhododendron Drive, Florence.

South Coast

West Coast Recycling & Transfer Station, 1210 S. Broadway Street, Coos Bay. - Beaver Hill Disposal Site & Transfer Station, 0.25 miles s of milepost 253 on Highway 101 (13 miles south of Coos Bay), Coos Bay. - Port Orford Transfer Station, 42750 Arizona St., Port Orford. - Nesika Beach Transfer Station, 32450 Edson Creek Rd., - Gold Beach. Wridge Creek Transfer Station, Wilderness Road, - Brookings. Curry Transfer Station, 17498 Carpenterville Rd., Brookings.

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net