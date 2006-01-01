Next on Oregon Coast: Fall Means the Famed Second Summer

Published 08/18/2011

(Oregon Coast) – When autumn comes to the Oregon coast, it's a little different than in the valley. It’s actually known as the “Second Summer” on the coast: a cajoling bit of atmospheric pleasure where the weather is typically warmer than at any other time of year (above: Yachats in a sunny September).

September and October on the coast is when the area is at its warmest, with more blue skies, less wind and more pleasant conditions than at any other time of the year. To top it off, this clandestine season also boasts glittering bits of good news in the realms of whales, lodging prices, lesser crowds, traffic and much more.

Boiler Bay, at Depoe Bay

It doesn’t mean that every day will wind up glorious and windless: undoubtedly some rainy, cloudy moments will pop in. But this year, with the extended run of excellent weather throughout the summer, you’ll be looking at around close to two months of prime conditions – as the second summer phenomenon usually doesn’t end until mid-October.

The science behind the second summer is a set of coinciding weather circumstances. The valley cools off, but coastal waters have been warmed up by the season’s heat. This evens out the temperature differences between the two, allowing warmer air flows from the east and from California to help warm things up even more. This evening out of temperatures also decreases upwelling, which in turn decreases wind. Meanwhile, less differences in temperature kill out that phenomena that sucks in unevaporated air off the ocean, which is what makes things look so foggy during the summer.

Glorious Second Summer Fun in Cannon Beach: late October, 2010

The cruel irony for all the kids back in school at this time: it’s typically hotter now than during July and August along the beaches.

Around October 15 is usually the turning point, when things start to get a bit more blustery. Although in recent years, there have often been very sunny and warm days well into late October.

As if all this wasn’t enough, this time of year boasts smaller crowds – in spite of the magnificent weather. Although more and more are catching onto this weather pattern, and crowds can still stay heavy throughout much of September, at least on weekends. By early October, they drop off significantly.

Also, lodging prices plunge rather quickly, and the roads and beaches feature less traffic.

Whales spotted at Seaside: photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium

Seaside, however, tends to stick with higher prices through most of September, dropping off a bit later than much of the coast.

A good rule of thumb is that the more expensive the place, the more it will drop in price. Less expensive hotels or motels will drop less.

Still, the coast will gradually lessen in lodging prices in most cases, according to Lorna Davis, director of the Newport Chamber of Commerce.

“You don’t see a drop in price immediately after Labor Day, because when you start to see a decline in tourists, and the lodgings aren’t always full, then you start to see a drop,” Davis said. “Certainly after September 15 there are some reductions, there are more discounts, and you’re more apt to find two-for-the-price-of-one specials to entice people to come out. This also a really good time to book conferences and meetings, and you see a lot of those happening because the lodgings aren’t as packed, or they are attracted to the place by the lodgings’ sales efforts.”

This time of year also means calmer wave conditions, which substantially ups the chances for spotting whales. Oregon Coast Weather

