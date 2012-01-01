Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Oregon Coast Whale Sighting Numbers for June Include Orcas

Published 06/28/2012

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – The Whale Watch Center and other coast officials posted their whale sighting numbers recently. Since the beginning of the month, there have been at least 60 official whale sightings – mostly gray whales but a few Orcas.

The Whale Watch Center numbers reflect gray whale glimpses.

June 10 has two gray whale sightings. Between June 11 and 13 there were no whale spottings, according to the center. Although June 13 had three oystercatcher birds in the tide pools near the center.

June 14 saw three whales, while June 15 had a total of eight whales.

June 10 2    
June 11 0    
June 12 0    
June 13 0   Saw 3 Oystercatchers in tidepools
June 14 3    
June 15 8    
June 16 1   Foggy
June 17 5    
June 18 0   Stormy
June 19 0   Stormy
June 20 2    
June 21 6 +1 Orca  
June 22 7    
June 23 3    
June 24 1    
June 25 2    

On June 16 there was only one sighting, but the center noted it was foggy, which are not ideal conditions for spotting whales. The following day, June 17, there were 5, while the stormy days of June 17 and 18 were too stormy, so no whales were seen.

On June 20 there were two whales seen, and June 21 had six whale sightings plus an Orca whale.

June 22 there were seven whale sightings, and June 23 saw three whales. There was only one sighted on June 24, while June 25 had two sightings.

In the notes, the Whale Watch Center said there was “nothing too remarkable” about those two weeks, but Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife noted that the June 2012 whale numbers were three times what were seen last year at this time period.

More than 200 resident gray whales stay along the Oregon coast during the summer feeding close to shore.

ODFW noted a pod of killer whales were seen on June 16, wandering around Yaquina Head in Newport, Cape Foulweather and up to Lincoln City. Three Orcas – likely from the same pod, were spotted a few days earlier at Boiler Bay and Lincoln City.

Earlier in the month, there was a well-publicized sighting of a few Orcas in Tillamook Bay as well.

Cape Foulweather

Lincoln City

 

