Whale Sightings Off Oregon Beaches Stay Somewhat High

Published 06/09/2012

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Whales can be still sighted in nice numbers in June, according to the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay. Sometimes as many as ten a day are being seen on the central Oregon coast, and that's usually a good benchmark for the rest of the region. (Whale photos courtesy Whale Watch Center).

Like that famous scene in one of those Star Trek movies, when Scotty beams aboard a couple of whales into their spaceship, he exclaims: "Captain, there be whales in here." But here on the Oregon coast, you could say: "There be whales around here."

Whale Watch Center manager Dave Newton said it depends on the weather and conditions, but there seems to be a decent amount of the gray whales meandering these waters off the Oregon coast. More than 200 “resident” whales are lingering around the Oregon coast, back from breeding grounds in Mexico's Sea of Cortez after their migrations northward a couple of months ago.

“You can't see much if the water's stirred up, of course,” Newton said. “But if conditions are calm the sightings have been good.” (Above: Cannon Beach)

The resident whales of the Oregon coast aren't necessarily the same whales each time around. But some cling to this area for feeding purposes after the migration is over.

“The brunt of them have gone past,” Newton said. “But some are moving into the bay and feeding. They hang out for a couple of hours, so there is obviously food for them there.”

There have even been some Orcas sightings along the central Oregon coast, though they've been rare. Newton said that hasn't happened for about three weeks now, but the killer whales have been known to hang out into June some years.

“It's been sporadic sightings,” Newton said. “We're seeing them in pods of three to four, usually.” (Photo above: Seaside Aquarium)

Whale experts advise that if you want to spot whales, bring binoculars, a lot of patience and head for high spots. Some of these are Ecola State Park in Cannon Beach, Neahkahkanie Mountain at Manzanita, Cape Meares near Oceanside, some of the higher areas of Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Nye Beach or Yaquina Head in Newport, and many of the higher vantage points just south of Yachats.

Below: great whale watching viewpoints around Cannon Beach

Below: awesome whale watching at Yachats

