Oregon Coast Holiday Preview: Newport and Depoe Bay in December

Published 11/11/2011

(Newport, Oregon) – It's a coastal Christmas season in the Newport and Depoe Bay areas, with a ton of festive festivals and holiday delights filling that ocean air. Fun at the aquarium, lighted boats on the bay, music left and right, lots of cheer and of course the opportunity to shop for gifts in a much relaxed atmosphere.

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand … er, suckers. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

November 4-December 24. Charisma Gifts Holiday Open House. Traditional country, Victorian Christmas wreaths, ornaments, candles, gifts, a gift swap and door prizes. Monday-Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 315 N.W. Coast St. in Historic Nye Beach. Newport, Oregon.

December 2. Santa Claus comes to Newport. A Coast Guard cutter will ferry Santa across Yaquina Bay, arriving at Embarcadero Resort at 10 a.m. From there, Santa will board a fire truck from the Newport Fire Department, which will take him through the streets of Newport, ending at Pacific Plaza. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Newport, Oregon.

December 2-3. Christmas Craft Bazaar. Friday 3-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Central Coast Assembly of God Church. 236 N.E. Sixth St. Newport, Oregon.

December 2-3. Sea of Lights. Wander the grounds of the Aquarium as you've never seen them before - festooned with holiday decorations and tens of thousands of colorful twinkling lights and lighted displays. With music, shopping, and Santa. 6:30-9 p.m. $2 per person with two items of non-perishable food, pet food or new unwrapped children’s toy. $5 without food or toy. Free to aquarium members. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

December 2-4. Holiday House Christmas Craft Show. Homemade jams and jellies, candies, cookies, candles, floral arrangements, table runners, Christmas wreaths, and much more. Friday-Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Yaquina Yacht Club. 750 S.E. Bay Blvd. Newport, Oregon.

December 3. Newport Eagles Auxiliary Charity Bazaar. Homemade crafts and jewelry, gifts, bake sale, and more. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Newport Eagles Aerie #2817. 106 E. Olive St. Newport, Oregon.

December 3. Yaquina Bay Lighted Boat Parade. Local boats decorated with festive lights parade along the historic bayfront. Dusk. Newport, Oregon.

December 3, 17. Sea Lion Encounter. Learn about the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s pinnipeds and get a sea lion kiss behind the scenes. Ages 8 and up. 10-11 a.m. Call ahead for reservations. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

December 4. Lincoln County Historical Society Holiday Open House. Entertainment, refreshments, and a visit from Santa Claus. 1-4 p.m. Burrows House and Log Cabin museums and the Carriage House. 545 S.W. Ninth St. Newport, Oregon. www.oregoncoasthistory.org.

December 4. A Whale of a Christmas. Amid festive decorations and carolers, the Depoe Bay Christmas tree is lit. Depoe Bay Whale Watching Center. On the seawall at Depoe Bay, Oregon.

December 6. Savory Holiday Appetizer Cooking Demonstration. Come celebrate the holidays with us as we demonstrate easy appetizers for holiday gatherings. 5:30-8:30 p.m. $50 includes wine. The Lightkeepers Inn. 811 S.W. 12th St. Newport, Oregon.

December 7-11. Festival of Trees. Beautifully decorated trees, entertainment, visits with Santa, auctions and special events. Best Western Agate Beach Inn. 3019 N. Coast Highway. Newport, Oregon. www.samhealth.org/festivaloftrees.

December 8. Oregon Coast Agate Club Meeting. The club is open to membership for any one with an interest in rocks, gems, minerals and fossils. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Central Lincoln PUD. 2129 N. Coast Highway. Newport, Oregon.

December 9. Sea Squirts: Smoothies of the Sea. Discover the coolest animals of the sea and the homes they live in. Ages 2-3. 10:30 a.m.-noon. $15 per adult/child pair for aquarium members, $20 per adult/child pair for non-members. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

December 9. Dances of Universal Peace. 7-9 p.m. Easy-to-learn movements and songs honoring spiritual traditions from around the world. Circle dances are taught by a leader and accompanied by musicians. No prior dance experience is necessary. $5 suggested donation. South Beach Community Center. 3024 Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon.

