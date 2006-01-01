Oregon Officials Host Meetings on New Coastal Park

Published 02/23/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – The upcoming latest addition to Oregon's State Park system will be the subject of a series of meetings held next month on the central Oregon coast. It will be called Brian Booth State Park, and state officials will be asking for input from the public on management and use of the area. (Above: Ona Beach)

Officials, including Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD), decided on the name last month, in honor of the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission's first chair, Brian Booth, who passed away in 2011. This new park will be a combination of two already-existing parks: Ona Beach State Park and Beaver Creek State Natural Area. The Ona Beach and Beaver Creek properties will retain their traditional names as areas within the larger park, which encompasses 1,261 acres on the coast.

The areas are about 10 miles south of Newport.

The upcoming meetings will be an opportunity for OPRD to present proposals for future park uses and facilities and hear public comment. Separate meetings have been scheduled for close neighbors of the park, the Planning Stakeholder Committee, and the general public.

The first meeting will be held March 5 and the public is urged to attend. The emphasis will be on neighbors of the park. That meeting goes from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Newport Public Library at 35 NW Nye St.

The stakeholder committee will meet the following day 2 – 4 p.m., also at the library. Meetings open to the general public will be held March 6, 6 - 8 p.m. at the Newport Public Library and March 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Wilsonville Library at 8200 SW Wilsonville Rd. in Wilsonville.

After these meetings have been concluded, there will be a 30-day written comment period in which anyone may submit comments, regardless of their ability to attend the meetings. All written comments should be submitted to OPRD by April 6; they may be addressed to Ron Campbell, Park Planner, at 725 Summer St., Suite C, Salem OR 97301.

The public comments will be taken into consideration as OPRD moves forward with a more detailed park design, which will become part of the long-term comprehensive plan for Brian Booth State Park. Comprehensive plans guide management of park properties to address recreation trends in the region, natural resource conservation, and compatibility with local public services and neighboring land uses.

More about Newport, Seal Rock and Waldport below, including information on Ona Beach.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted