Famed Celtic Band Comes to Central Oregon Coast

Published 03/02/2012

(Newport, Oregon) – In one central Oregon coast town, St. Patrick's Day becomes a week-long celebration.

It starts off with quite the Irish-tinged bang on March 10 with a concert by the Celtic group Bua. The Chicago-based quartet was named top traditional group in the Irish Music Awards in 2009 and is comprised of some renowned young musicians.

Bua plays Irish traditional music with “a precision and intensity that is rarely heard on this side of the Atlantic.” Their sound stands out among modern bands in the genre by “keeping the music down the path of tradition.” Their 2011 release, Down the Green Fields, finds Bua further down that path where the band explores forgotten sounds and inspirations with a blend of enchantingly stark song arrangements and bold, earthy dance tunes.

Chicago, along with Boston and New York, is one of the largest producers of Celtic music talent in the U.S., even the world. Bua has been found at plenty of the top Irish and folk festivals in North America, including the National Folk Festival, the Milwaukee Irish Festival, the Lowell Folk Festival, the Dublin (Ohio) Irish Festival, Celtic Fest Chicago,and Catskills Irish Arts Week. They've also been featured at the single largest Celtic event in North America: Bethlehem, PA’s Celtic Classic, which has chosen Newport as an official sister festival.

The concert will be held Saturday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the South Beach Community Center, 3024 SE Ferry Slip Road in South Beach, Oregon – on the other side of the bay from Newport. Seating for the house concert is limited to 54 people. Advance tickets are available for $12 online at newportcelticfestival.com or by calling 541-574-6530. Tickets at the door are $13 by cash or credit card. All tickets are non-refundable.

The show is hosted by the non-profit Celtic Heritage Alliance, Inc. to foster awareness and education of Celtic culture on the Oregon Coast. The group also organizes the Newport Celtic Festival & Highland Game, held every June.

