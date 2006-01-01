Fourth of July, Independence Day Fun on the Oregon Coast; Travel Tips

Published 06/15/2012

(Oregon Coast) – The upper half of the Oregon coast does indeed know how to whoop it up. Some, like Seaside, Astoria, Newport or Lincoln City, draw tens of thousands. Other smaller towns like Cannon Beach or Waldport draw several thousand and are a little less sardine-like (above: Rockaway Beach's Fourth).

Some aren't even held on July 4, allowing you the luxury of extending your firework festivities. Waldport holds theirs on July 3, and this year Pacific City gets it done early with their fireworks on June 30.

The lodgings fill up – often having been entirely booked up months in advance. You'll find pretty much nothing available even now, although checking this Oregon Coast Lodging availability update may yield you still a few openings.

Because of environmental concerns, Depoe Bay has been forced to cancel their usual fireworks display that normally happens on July 3. Though some sort of celebration is still in the works and something will be announced soon.

Seaside

July 4. Fourth of July: Florence. Celebrations all over town, including live music outdoors in the Old Town, shops decorated in full gear and major fireworks at dusk over the Siuslaw River. Florence, Oregon.

July 4. Pie and Ice Cream Social. The Yachats Ladies Club will wow you with an incredible variety of delicious pies. A variety of beverages will also be sold. Come early for the best selection and before the pie is gone. Yachats Commons. W. Fourth & Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3205.

July 4. Yachats La De Da Parade and fireworks. Fun, whimsical, low-tech La De Da Parade at noon sponsored by the Yachats Area Chamber of Commerce. Great food, entertainment and music all afternoon and evening about town. Spectacular fireworks at sundown over the Yachats Bay. Yachats, Oregon.

July 4. BLOOM! Open House. Freebie art activities, sweet treats, and lots of prizes. 3-6 p.m. GreenHouse Market Place. 2118 Hwy 101 N. Building 1. Yachats, Oregon.

July 3. Waldport Fireworks. Annual fireworks display. Waldport, Oregon.

July 4. Yaquina Bay Fireworks. The display will be launched from a new location on private property just east of the Port of Newport International Terminal on Yaquina Bay Road. The best fireworks viewing area will be from the Hatfield Marine Science Center in South Beach. The parking lot will be open to pedestrian traffic only. Show up early as over 5,000 people watch the display. Begins at dusk. Newport, Oregon.

Lincoln City

July 3. No fireworks over Boiler Bay for Depoe Bay this year. But some events will be announced soon. 541-765-2889.

July 4. Pancake Breakfast. 8-11 a.m. Gleneden Beach Community Center. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. glenedenbeach.org.

July 4. Annual Fourth of July Craft Fair. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Eden Hall. Gleneden Beach Loop. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. glenedenbeach.org.

July 4. Annual Fourth of July Parade. 1 p.m. Gleneden Beach Loop. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. glenedenbeach.org.

July 4. Fireworks on the Bay in Lincoln City. At S.W. 51st St. in the Taft area. Begins at dusk. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274.

July 4. Neskowin 4th of July Festival and Parade. Neskowin, Oregon.

June 30. Pacific City Fireworks. Held on the beach near Cape Kiwanda. Watch the cape light up in astounding ways. 9:30 – 10 p.m. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-392-4340

June 30. Clover's Day Festival (downtown Cloverdale). Just east of Pacific City. 503-392-4340

Rockaway Beach

July 4. Rockaway Beach Fourth of July Celebration. Rockaway’s parade begins at 11 a.m., with an auction at the Wayside to follow. There will be kids’ activities and fun on the beach. Fireworks begin at dusk on the beach. One of the more spectacular displays on the coast. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2291.

July 4. Nehalem Bay Winery Independence Day Celebration. Live music with Seymour – playing classic rock, free hot dogs and free admission. 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Nehalem Bay Winery. 34965 Hwy 53. Nehalem, Oregon.

July 4. Manzanita Fourth of July Celebration. Begin with a pancake breakfast from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Fire Hall, then enjoy the Parade at 1 p.m. and end your day with fireworks on the beach beginning at 10 p.m. Manzanita, Oregon. 877-368-5100.

July 3-5. Book Sale. 7000 used books on sale, most priced at 5 cents to $5. Cannon Beach Library. 131 N. Hemlock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1391.

July 4. Parade and Celebration. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 1216 S. Hemlock. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

July 4. Fourth of July Parade. Seaside Museum presents a parade and old fashioned social. 11 a.m. Downtown Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-7065. www.seasidemuseum.org.

July 4. Fourth of July Fireworks. An enormous fireworks show – likely the biggest on the Oregon coast. 10 p.m. On the beach. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

July 5. Seaside Beach Clean Up. Join the Beach Drive Buccaneers. Bags can be picked up along the Prom at Avenue U, the Turnaround, and 12th Street. 8-11 a.m. Seaside, Oregon.

3D glasses - an exceptionally wacky way to enjoy coastal fireworks.

July 4. Warrenton Fire Department BBQ. Noon. Warrenton Fire Dept. 225 S. Main Ave. Warrenton, Oregon. 503-861-7447.

July 4. Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade. 3 p.m. Along Main Ave. in Warrenton, Oregon. 503-861-7447.

July 4. Astoria Fourth of July Fireworks. Fireworks explode behind the East Basin at approximately 9:30 p.m. Visible from much of the waterfront and hillside. Astoria, Oregon.

