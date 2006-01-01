What You Missed on Central Oregon Coast This Week

Published 07/13/2013

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Sun, fun and sand – lots of sand – have been on the menu on the central Oregon coast all week. Here's a rundown of the sights you've missed if you weren't there, but it's also a preview of what you'll find if you can get out there soon. (Above: Yachats).

What you'll notice immediately out there is the abundance of sand dunes in places you don't normally find them. Or at least they're much bigger at many favorite beaches. Like above, at Newport's Nye Beach, summer has brought much more sand than usual to this central Oregon coast hotspot. Nye Beach does have a tendency to get fluffy and soft this time of year, but the calm tidal conditions of the year have really outdone themselves.

Checking out Beverly Beach from above, if you find the right spot, you'll discover a mysterious chunk of concrete. Perhaps the central coast version of the Old Standing Stones found in England?

Higher sand levels are also present at Roosevelt Beach, between Yachats and Florence.

These sand levels create some stunning dune sights just south of there, at Muriel Ponsloer Wayside. Plenty of stunning sights abound here. See more.

Calm seas were aplenty around here this week. At Otter Loop Road, near Depoe Bay, the vessel Whale's Tail was scoping out the miniature cove at the Ben Jones Bridge, probably in search of whales.

Down near the Devil's Punchbowl, this beautiful view presented itself – as seen from above on Cape Foulweather, using a high-powered zoom lens. It's interesting to note sand levels are not high enough to get inside the Punchbowl as in previous summers.

Down around Yachats, calm seas did not mean much in the way of spouting horn action. But the big one along the 804 managed to fire off a few small volleys and splash a handful of people who had wandered too close.

The end of the day almost always presents wondrous sights along the Oregon coast. Here, Pacific City became especially ethereal as the stars came out above Haystack Rock during the final – very final – rays of the day.

This was Cape Perpetua on Friday night, as the sun dipped into the ocean and turned a funky shade of pink.

Yachats on Thursday night was a striking, warm red as the sun started descending out of sight.

Perhaps some of the more stunning sights were presented a ways after dusk, however, perhaps as often as the sunset itself. This was Depoe Bay late on Friday night, about 10:10 p.m. Some hints of sunlight were still visible, but so was a sensational half-moon that cast this mesmerizing reflection onto the water.

