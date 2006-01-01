|
Oregon Coast Whale Stats from Officials, February to Early March
Published
03/26/2013
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) - As happens every year, February is not big on whale sightings. And this one was no different. Stats released by the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay for February and March show very little happening in February, but a steep and steady pick up in numbers in early March. (Whale photo Seaside Aquarium)
The full charts are below, and they show no sightings at all of gray whales until February 10. There was one on Valentine's Day, and a few here and there throughout the next few days. But others around the central Oregon coast saw more, including four whales spotted by researchers in Newport. Those whales were heading northward.
Finally, on February 17, the first whales heading north were seen – as is part of the northward migration they are going through now in late March.
For the next two weeks, there were few sightings of gray whales, with most days seeing absolutely none from the Whale Watch Center.
By March 1 and 2, four were spotted each day, with three each of those days going north – but always one paradoxically heading south.
By March 7, sightings skyrocketed to a whopping 25 whales seen that day. Two to ten a day were spotted for the next week or two, until another stunning 36 were seen on March 16.
That brings the whale sighting count up to a week before Whale Watch Week, and Oregon Coast Beach Connection will have those numbers next week, along with the numbers for the entire Whale Watch Week and the entire coast.
|DAY
|DATE
|GRAYS
|OTHER
|NOTES
|Sun
|2/3
|0
|
|
|Mon
|2/4
|
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Tues
|2/5
|
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Wed
|2/6
|0
|
|
|Thurs
|2/7
|0
|
|
|Fri
|2/8
|0
|
|
|Sat
|2/9
|0
|
|
|Sun
|2/10
|7
|
|southbound
|Mon
|2/11
|
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Tues
|2/12
|
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Wed
|2/13
|0
|
|
|Thurs
|2/14
|1
|
|Researchers at Yaquina Head saw 3 gray whales going north, the 1 we saw was still going south
|Fri
|2/15
|3
|
|southbound
|Sat
|2/16
|1
|
|southbound
|DAY
|DATE
|GRAYS
|OTHER
|NOTES
|Sun
|2/17
|8
|
|first 2 northbound grays seen from here
|Mon
|2/18
|
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Tues
|2/19
|
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Wed
|2/20
|0
|
|
|Thurs
|2/21
|0
|
|
|Fri
|2/22
|0
|
|
|Sat
|2/23
|0
|
|
|Sun
|2/24
|3
|
|2 southbound, 1 northbound
|Mon
|2/25
|
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Tues
|2/26
|
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Wed
|2/27
|0
|
|
|Thurs
|2/28
|0
|
|
|Fri
|3/1
|4
|
|3 northbound, 1 ??
|Sat
|3/2
|4
|
|3 northbound, 1 southbound
|DAY
|DATE
|GRAYS
|OTHER
|NOTES
|Sun
|3/3
|1
|
|
|Mon
|3/4
|
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Tues
|3/5
|
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Wed
|3/6
|3
|
|
|Thurs
|3/7
|25
|
|
|Fri
|3/8
|4
|
|
|Sat
|3/9
|11
|
|
|Sun
|3/10
|2
|
|
|Mon
|3/11
|
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Tues
|3/12
|
|
|Whale Center Closed
|Wed
|3/13
|8
|
|
|Thurs
|3/14
|3
|
|
|Fri
|3/15
|4
|
|5 breaches inside the bay!
|Sat
|3/16
|36
|
|4 breaches about 3 miles out
More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST OREGON COAST WHALE STORIES
|
Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; Whale News, Blog
Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching. Gray whales, killer whales minke whales, orcas and more. Whale news and sightings from Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats and Florence. Oregon Coast Whale Blog.
Video: On and Off Run of Humpbacks Has North Oregon Coast in Awe
Humpback whales have been spotted in heavy numbers for the last month or two around the north coast. Kids, science, Seaside Aquarium, Astoria
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals - A Massive List
Find dozens of beach rentals in Gearhart, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats, Florence
N Oregon Coast's Manzanita, Wheeler, Nehalem and Rockaway Beach Offer Lodging...
Fall brings more specials to the area. Keep checking here as these are updated
Latest Lodging Specials, Deals from Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast
Who's offering a free night? Discounts? Lower prices and deals in Oct, Nov
Staying in Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar or Oceanside? Lodging Deals Emerge
Specials and discounts along the Three Capes Route, N. Oregon Coast
Lincoln City Lodgings, Central Oregon Coast: Latest Deals, Specials
Keep checking this page for excellent deals on places to stay in Lincoln City hotels, motels, vacation rentals
Lincoln City Oregon Coast Lodging Updates
Now with news updates for Lincoln City lodgings, attractions, beaches
Complete List of Lodgings, Motels, Hotels and Vacation Rentals in Manzanita, ...
Places to stay in Wheeler, Manzanita, Nehalem, Rockaway Beach - and nearby. On the ocean, pets, kitchens, groups
Oregon Coast Lodging Renovation News and Eclipse Openings, Alerts
Seaside lodging, Cannon Beach lodging, Manzanita lodging, Pacific City lodging, Lincoln City lodging, Depoe Bay lodging, Newport lodging, Yachats lodging
Cape Kiwanda, Oregon Coast: Complete Travel, Guide, Info
Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area full guide. Scenery, history, attractions, hiking, viewpoints, dune, geology. Pacific City, travel tips
Oregon Coast Summer, Events, Attractions, Science and Tourism Latest Summer News
Attractions - Events - Beaches - Stuff You Didn't Know. Discover Summer on the coast, including updated news and events
Yachats State Recreation Area - Yachats, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
Up against the bay, at the mouth of the Yachats River, lies the paved parking lot and beach access of the Yachats State Recreation Area. Kids, travel tips
Where Are You Going to Next on the Oregon Coast?
Join the discussion and talk about your favorite beach on the Oregon coast. Where will you be heading to next?
Best Lodgings for Storm Watching on Oregon Coast
Winter, fall advice for Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Oceanside, Pacific City, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Wheeler, Depoe Bay
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|