Oregon Coast Whale Stats from Officials, February to Early March

Published 03/26/2013

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) - As happens every year, February is not big on whale sightings. And this one was no different. Stats released by the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay for February and March show very little happening in February, but a steep and steady pick up in numbers in early March. (Whale photo Seaside Aquarium)

The full charts are below, and they show no sightings at all of gray whales until February 10. There was one on Valentine's Day, and a few here and there throughout the next few days. But others around the central Oregon coast saw more, including four whales spotted by researchers in Newport. Those whales were heading northward.

Finally, on February 17, the first whales heading north were seen – as is part of the northward migration they are going through now in late March.

For the next two weeks, there were few sightings of gray whales, with most days seeing absolutely none from the Whale Watch Center.

By March 1 and 2, four were spotted each day, with three each of those days going north – but always one paradoxically heading south.

By March 7, sightings skyrocketed to a whopping 25 whales seen that day. Two to ten a day were spotted for the next week or two, until another stunning 36 were seen on March 16.

That brings the whale sighting count up to a week before Whale Watch Week, and Oregon Coast Beach Connection will have those numbers next week, along with the numbers for the entire Whale Watch Week and the entire coast.

DAY DATE GRAYS OTHER NOTES Sun 2/3 0 Mon 2/4 Whale Center Closed Tues 2/5 Whale Center Closed Wed 2/6 0 Thurs 2/7 0 Fri 2/8 0 Sat 2/9 0 Sun 2/10 7 southbound Mon 2/11 Whale Center Closed Tues 2/12 Whale Center Closed Wed 2/13 0 Thurs 2/14 1 Researchers at Yaquina Head saw 3 gray whales going north, the 1 we saw was still going south Fri 2/15 3 southbound Sat 2/16 1 southbound

DAY DATE GRAYS OTHER NOTES Sun 2/17 8 first 2 northbound grays seen from here Mon 2/18 Whale Center Closed Tues 2/19 Whale Center Closed Wed 2/20 0 Thurs 2/21 0 Fri 2/22 0 Sat 2/23 0 Sun 2/24 3 2 southbound, 1 northbound Mon 2/25 Whale Center Closed Tues 2/26 Whale Center Closed Wed 2/27 0 Thurs 2/28 0 Fri 3/1 4 3 northbound, 1 ?? Sat 3/2 4 3 northbound, 1 southbound

DAY DATE GRAYS OTHER NOTES Sun 3/3 1 Mon 3/4 Whale Center Closed Tues 3/5 Whale Center Closed Wed 3/6 3 Thurs 3/7 25 Fri 3/8 4 Sat 3/9 11 Sun 3/10 2 Mon 3/11 Whale Center Closed Tues 3/12 Whale Center Closed Wed 3/13 8 Thurs 3/14 3 Fri 3/15 4 5 breaches inside the bay! Sat 3/16 36 4 breaches about 3 miles out

