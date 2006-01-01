Early Winter on the Oregon Coast: November in Yachats, Florence

Published 10/13/2011

(Yachats, Oregon) – Looking ahead to next month on the central Oregon coast you start to see a lot of wintry events in the little towns of Yachats, Florence and Waldport. It's time for music, theater, movies and some fun festivals, as the region slowly erupts into holiday frivolity (above: Tillicum Beach, near Yachats).

The preview of November begins in Florence, with Yachats listings following.

November 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13. Live theater: “Cabaret.” 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. John Kander and Fred Ebb’s legendary landmark musical is staged in conjunction with the ninth annual Celebrate Arts. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

November 8-16. Celebrate Arts Show. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

November 12. Art Walk. Hosted by GALA. Excursion leaves by bus from the Florence Events Center and visits various galleries throughout the community. 3-5 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

November 14. Live performance: The Lowe Family. Musical, theatrical and dance talent from this traveling family of seven. 7-9 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

November 18. Live music: The Bottom Line Duo. Cello and bass duo returns to Florence. 7-9 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

November 19-20. Sugar Plum Holiday Bazaar. Florence Arts and Crafts Association presents a gift-shopping extravaganza. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

November 27. The FloTones Present a Food Share Benefit. The FloTones' fifth annual Christmas concert kicks off the holiday season. Admission is free but cash contributions and food donatiions are encouraged. All proceeds benefit Florence Food Share. 4-6 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Every Night. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. nightly. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Friday and Saturday. Live music at the Adobe Resort Lounge. 1555 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3141.

Every Saturday. Live music at the Yachats Underground Pub. 125 Ocean View Dr. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4600.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting at the Wine Place. 1-4 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

November 3. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 and W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

November 11, 12, 13. Yachats Celtic Music Festival. World renowned acts and music from Ireland, Scotland, Asturias and Galicia. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 and W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon. yachatscelticmusicfestival.com.

November 17. Yachats Movie Night. Friends of the Yachats Commons offers free movies in the Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 and W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

November 24-December 31. Yachats Winter Celebration. The village is lit up and dressed in holiday cheer and offers a month-long series of holiday music, food and cultural events. Yachats, Oregon.

More About Yachats Lodging.....

More About Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net