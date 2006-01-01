Weird Travel News: Serbian Vampire, Russian Yeti Resort

Published 01/25/2013

(Portland, Oregon) – One town in Serbia is wigging out over a possible vampire threat, and another in Russia is looking to cash in on the industry of gullible tourists.

The little town of Zarozje in Serbia has always had its foot planted firmly in the past, but a recent decree by the local city council has some wondering if a few steps forward need to be taken in the time continuum. They issued a public health warning about a resident vampire, which may – or may not – be on the prowl.

ABC News recently reported on the story, spotlighting how many locals were wigged out by the the crumbling of an old mill where the vampire's remains sat for, well – who knows how long. With one local calling him “homeless,” they fear he may start wandering the town again.

Apparently, however, lore about this vampire also includes that he can turn into a butterfly.

Heading a bit further east:

A park in Sheregesh, Siberia is going a bit paranormal, and hoping to lure what one newspaper called “gullible tourists” to a Yeti-related resort.

No kidding.

It all started when the region's governor Aman Tuleyev offered an enormous cash reward for finding the mythical creature. The idea is to coax in visitors who want to find the hairy white beast – to be the first to prove he exists.

Yeti Park will include a hotel and museum, and the hopes are it will become a mecca for Yeti conferences.

A local entrepreneur and city councilman starting the park said he has seen the creature numerous times. Others in the area, include one academic, claim there is a population of some 200 of them floating around that area of Siberia, and that they are regularly spotted by locals.

For something a little more down-to-Earth, there is more travel information on the Oregon coast below.

Yachats

Rockaway Beach

Newport

Cape Meares

Seaside

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST WHALE STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted