Recent Orca Whale Sightings Off Washington Coast

Published 01/25/2013

(Seattle, Washington) - The Greenbank, Washington-based group Orca Network made another extensive report of whale activity off Washington's waters this week. (Photo above by Melisa Pinnow, January 21, 2013, courtesy Orca Network).

There's always a lot of sightings happening at the network, seen at http://www.orcanetwork.org. Here are just a few highlights:

A part of the J pod that was seen last Saturday off the southern parts of Orcas Island, Washington showed up again on Monday, the network said. This time, it appeared around San Juan Island, and was last reported heading north up Rosario Strait at the end of the day. Some beautiful videos were taken of this.

Also on Monday a large group of orcas was seen off the Point Arena lighthouse heading south, and probably the same ones were seen later the same day a few miles south, but no IDs were made.

The network reported a dead gray whale at the Sinclair Inlet, and is likely the same one seen off and on for over three weeks all over Puget Sound, from Edmonds to the Thea Foss Waterway. Steve Jeffries of WA DFW said the whale was a juvenile female about 28 to 30 feet long.

Coupeville, Washington's Performing Arts Center is hosting a Ways of Whales Workshop on Saturday, January 26 – this weekend. The network reports there is still room for attendees.

“We'll hear from researchers and experts about menopause in orcas, transient killer whales and humpbacks, the petition to de-list South Residents from the ESA, Elwha River dam removal, oil spill response to protect orcas, and ocean pollution in the 21st Century,” the network said in its announcements. “The day will include educational displays and a short musical break.”

There is always much more almost every day in the Orca Network's online newsletter, which you can sign up for on its website. There are even fairly frequent reports regarding Oregon coast whale and Orca activity.

More about Oregon coast whales and the Oregon Coast Whale Blog are below.

