Photo Essay: Reflections On - and In - the Oregon Coast

Published 08/18/2012

(Oregon Coast) – The coast is best in its most reflective moods. And no, that doesn't necessarily mean the quiet, contemplative times – although there is no disputing those opportunities along the beaches.

In this case, we're referring to those magical moments when sky, sea and sand meet in really unique ways: when the beach itself hosts the very image of the sky. Such as above, in Seaside, where that oh-so delicious secret of the area – the fact that northern Seaside has the most unbroken sand dollars along the coast – pairs itself with the stunning visage of the sky reflected in the wet sand.

Here, near Cannon Beach, Arcadia State Park does something similar, although this time it's the rocky structures of the family favorite spot that have a double image.

Recently, Oceanside – near Tillamook – showed off this striking sight. The large pools of water are from unusually high sand levels that literally push the tide out farther than usual, but they collect large chunks of sea water for long periods of time.

Between Cannon Beach and Manzanita sits the very clandestine spot called Falcon Cove, sometimes called “Magic Rocks Beach” because of the rattling noises the tide makes on the large stones. Here, in spring of 2012, a massive pool of water tells you what the last rays of the sun look like in the sky above.

Near Waldport, Governor Patterson State Park has also been the recipient of major high sand levels, resulting in this wowing wet chunk of sand that let the sun shine back at you – from the ground.

Manzanita is always one of the most interesting and relaxing areas to poke around, and this past spring the damp strand made this amazing, surreal sight. Spring clouds are typically the most dramatic this time of year, adding to the spectacle.

Recently, Strawberry Hill near Yachats looked like this. The spot is known for its intricate landscape – a mix of sandy stretches amidst a labyrinth of rocky slabs and blobs. This time, the sand stole the show.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES