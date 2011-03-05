A Divergent Oregon Coast View: Cannon Beach, Seaside from Above

Published 05/03/2011

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The one thing that is always the same on the Oregon coast is that things constantly change. Sands shift around on beaches like fidgety children, tides wash up interesting stuff left and right, and various rock structures emerge and hide – or sometimes crumble into new shapes.

But yet another way to get a different perspective on this coast is from above.

Seaside's famed Turnaround is seen here, above, framed by various rooftops, and looking quite a bit more claustrophobic than it does in the expansive, open air point of view that you usually see it from. The sand disappears off the frame, however, and you get a sense of how broad this beach actually is: you still can’t see the tide line from here.

Zipping over Tillamook Head, you get a glimpse of a whole new world not normally seen by the visitor. The contours and indentations of this vast and different landscape become apparent. There’s a definite sense of glee to look at beaches and hidden coves you’ve never seen before – especially if you’re a seasoned coastie who’s seen it all.

The highlight of any such aerial adventure would, of course, be cruising over Tillamook Rock Lighthouse, which has been around since the mid-1800’s. It was decommissioned in the 1950’s, but it’s still one of the more mesmerizing and mysterious landmarks of the entire Oregon coast, sitting a good mile offshore.

Indian Beach, part of Cannon Beach’s Ecola State Park, is a huge surfing hotspot. But up here, it looks like a giant slug.

Ecola State Park itself is known for dramatic views and stunning ocean vistas. Up here, that massive parking lot is a mere spot – slightly larger than a bug from your perspective. This view also gives you glimpses of numerous secret beach spots – some of which can be reached via very rough trails.

Arch Cape, just south of Cannon Beach, is often known for the landmark sea stacks that cap the northern end of a hidden beach beneath these cliffs. They don’t look so gargantuan anymore. You can see much more of that secret rocky beach as well.

Below: hidden sea caves lurk beneath Cape Falcon, near Manzanita.

Note: Seaside Helicopters will take you on an aerial tour of the north coast and some of these sites (but not all). (503) 440-4123. http://www.seaside-helicopters.com

