The Truth About Oregon Coast Winter Weather You're in for a load of surprises about what else happens

SAN DUNE INN, MANZANITA. Super friendly and perfect for families or lovers - including a "honeymoon suite." All sorts of amazing freebies, like bikes, games, videos, etc. Read the story here. 428 Dorcas Lane. www.sanduneinn.com. 503-368-5163.

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

 


 
Ultimate Romantic Lodging Guide for Oregon Coast Where to take your true love on Valentine's Day? Why the Oregon coast, of course.

Staggeringly Cool Ideas for Oregon Coast Romance Be it the season of Valentine's or be it any time of the year, Oregon's coastline has essentially cornered the market for cuddle-inducing possibilities and gushy activities for the hand-holding set

Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching

Unusual Oregon Coast Discoveries Include Green Flash, Ghost Stumps Wacky stuff is showing up on the beaches, weather temps are almost record-setting, and more

Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Nehalem, Wheeler Virtual Tour See hundreds of photos of the area and subscribe to the feed

Lincoln City, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour Over 100 photos of the central Oregon coast town - subscribe to the feed, detailed visitor info
 
Impress Your Date with These Oregon Coast Spots When it comes to dating advice, the Oregon coast just seems to speak for itself.

Romantic Oregon Coast Walks and Breathtaking Make Out Spots Surprising spots around Yachats, Cannon Beach, Manzanita and Oceanside

Intriguing Wedding Spots on the Oregon Coast It's a bit of a secret industry on the coast, but a hopping one

Mesmerizing, Even Kooky Details of the Oregon Coast Sometimes the smaller wonders can be the most memorable: the details of the coastline provide some wild surprises

Mysterious 'Magic Rock' Beaches of the Oregon Coast A somewhat rare aspect of some Oregon beaches is this odd rattling noise made by polished stones in the tide

 
Village Wows with Mystic Vibe, Ghost Forest Neskowin is different in many ways, including its geologic features

Romantic Places to Stay on the Oregon Coast Discover BnB's, oceanfront rooms, cozy rentals and plenty of places you've never heard about

Safe But Insane During Oregon Coast Storms You're missing an incredible show, which, aside from the cost of gas to get there, is free.
 
Wild, even forbidden places lurk on the Oregon Coast - perfect for the romantic adventurist.. Find strange and beautiful sights and sites near Yachats, Manzanita and other spots.
 
Wild, Wet Weather Fun The key is finding beaches close to civilization, great drives or viewpoints - that's just the beginning

Oregon Coast Locals Offer Tips for Wild Storm Sights The secrets of storm watching from those who know it best
 
 

TROLLERS LODGE - Depoe Bay. Insanely adorable, all rooms have a personal touch in the décor. Find a lovely garden, porch with a view, gas grills, picnic area, phones, cable TV and some rooms with incredible ocean views. It’s also very pet friendly. Three truly remarkable vacation homes are available too. 355 SW Hwy 101, Depoe Bay * (800) 472-9335 or (541) 765-2287. www.trollerslodge.com.


Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

39 vacation homes around Pacific City, all fully furnished and beachfront, 20 of which are pet friendly.
   

 

 

 

 

 