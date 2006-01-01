The Mystical Devil's Punchbowl: A Central Oregon Coast Landmark at Night

Published 08/14/2011

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – It's a special landmark to thousands of visitors who have ventured out here, and an ancient one that was close to the hearts of native peoples in the area before the white settlers. The Devil’s Punchbowl, a rousing, raucous bowl-like structure during winter storms, has an almost mystical air about it in calmer moods.

After dark, things really get esoteric.

No one ever wanders here at night – and that may be a mistake. Especially if you’ve got the right kind of camera that can take long exposures, you become privy to some awe-inspiring sights and lighting conditions you didn’t even imagine existed.

On clearer nights, with the moon lighting up the world, you get a scene that looks like daylight, but slightly out of whack. The waves are a blur of fuzzy movement, but certain reef spots that continually cause white waves remain in an otherworldly state. Fishing boats in the distance always provide some wild dynamics to the scene.

Sometimes the exposure takes 15 minutes or more, especially if there’s no moon to open things up. Then, odd ambient light that looks like dawn takes over in the distance, and you get a variety of colors and shades you can’t see with the naked eye – not to mention startling star trails that look like shooting stars.

Above the Punchbowl, the overlooks here at Otter Rock are also stunning in their nocturnal revelations, given lighting by the moon and lamps in the distance that color things orange or yellow.

Another similar scene, not even looking at the Punchbowl itself, shows Newport in the distance, along with the familiar light of the Yaquina Head Lighthouse.

On a foggy night, the whole scene changes drastically. This Oregon coast landmark becomes enshrouded in gauze – an ethereal version of itself that is indeed otherworldly.

