Labor Day Highlights on Oregon Coast

Published 08/18/2012

(Oregon Coast) – That crazed, final weekend of summer means a mad dash for the Oregon coast, and the region is prepared to host the hordes and greet them with a bevy of fun events over the holiday. Eco tours on top of Cape Perpetua, civil war reenactments near Astoria, outdoor markets of various kinds, and even a day devoted to vultures are just some of the intriguing means of relaxation and distraction awaiting you that last weekend of summer. (Above: Cannon Beach)

Here is a list of some of the highlights.

September 1. EcoTrek at Cape Perpetua. Delve deep into topics like coastal rainforest ecology, ethnobotany, cultural history, and more. U.S. Forest Service field rangers lead two-hour guided walks. Reservations recommended. 1 p.m. Cape Perpetua Scenic Area. South of Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3289.

Newport

Every Friday. Artisans Market at Nye Cottage Beads. Local artists will be selling their one of a kind pieces in our parking lot market. Noon-5 p.m. 208 N.W. Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-6262.

Every Saturday. Newport Farmers Market. Local and organic produce, plus gifts, activities and events. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Newport City Hall. Highway 101 and Angle St. Newport, Oregon. www.newportfarmersmarket.org.

September 1. International Vulture Awareness Day. For the first time, the Oregon Coast Aquarium is recognizing International Vulture Awareness Day, which recognizes the unique environmental role these scavenger animals play in a variety of world ecosystems. Free with the price of regular admission. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Sunday. Lincoln City Farmers Market. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. lincolncityfarmersmarket.org.

September 2. Rockaway Beach Carnival. Sometimes there's a pirate theme on top of the other wacky surprises. Old fashioned carnival games, live entertainment, Dunk Tank, Bingo, all for fun and to raise money for Rockaway Park and Rec programs. Food booths by local non profits (the Lions, Park and Recreation, the Community Church and more) offer great food to raise money for their own causes. Rockaway Beach City Park. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2291.

September 2. Garibaldi Lions’ Fish Fry. Noon-5 p.m. Adults $10. Kids 10 and younger $5. Old Mill Marina. 210 Third St. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-0322.

September 1-2. Nehalem Bay Winery Labor Day Picnic. Bring a picnic and enjoy live music and free admission. Nehalem Bay Winery. 34965 Hwy 53. Nehalem, Oregon. 503-368-9463.

September 1-3. Fort Clatsop Daily Summer Ranger Programs. Fort Clatsop. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471.

September 1-3. Civil War Reenactment. Assorted events all day long, starting at 10 a.m. Fort Stevens State Park. 100 Peter Iredale Road. Hammond, Oregon. 503-861-2000.

Near Yachats

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted