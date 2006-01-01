|
Whale Reports on Oregon Coast Show Awesome Numbers
Published
10/18/2012
Below are the Whale Watch Center numbers for whale sightings from September 16 through this week.
|Notes from the Whale Watch Center (Ian Fawley)
|Sun
|9/16
|6
|0
|Whales spotted @ Boiler Bay State Park Wayside in morning
|Mon
|9/17
|c
|c
|Whale Center Closed
|Tues
|9/18
|c
|c
|Whale Center Closed
|Wed
|9/19
|4
|0
|
|Thurs
|9/20
|9
|0
|
|Fri
|9/21
|10
|0
|Whales in Depoe Bay most of the day
|Sat
|9/22
|10
|0
|Gray whale breached in afternoon!
|Sun
|9/23
|10
|0
|Whales were sited @ Rocky Creek Wayside all day. Gray whale came into the bay in the early afternoon.
|Mon
|9/24
|c
|c
|Whale Center Closed
|Tues
|9/25
|c
|c
|Whale Center Closed
|Wed
|9/26
|5
|0
|Gray whale in the bay just inside the North Point within 1/4 mile!
|Thurs
|9/27
|7
|0
|Whales all went to Boiler Bay.
|Fri
|9/28
|0
|0
|Rough seas all day. No whales sited or any reports in the area.
|Sat
|9/29
|3
|0
|Gray whales in the bay in the morning. Sitings @ Boiler Bay just before moon. Coast Guard escorting boats into the harbor in afternoon due to rough seas.
|October Notes from Whale Watch Center (Ian Fawley)
|Sun
|9/30
|5
|0
|A few gray whales in the bay in the morning with sitings at Boiler Bay from visitors coming in. Nice tail fluke of gray whale just North of the 1/2 mile buoy!
|Mon
|10/1
|c
|c
|Whale Center Closed
|Tues
|10/2
|c
|c
|Whale Center Closed
|Wed
|10/3
|1
|0
|Whales sited at Boiler Bay and Rocky Creek all day by visitors to the Whale Center.
|Thurs
|10/4
|3
|0
|Reports of whales sided off Cape Foulweather in the morning.
|Fri
|10/5
|4
|0
|Whale sitings in Boiler Bay in the morning. Gray whale haven't stayed in Depoe Bay but only swam through.
|Sat
|10/6
|3
|0
|Gray whales moving through Depoe Bay quickly. Reports of sitings in both Boiler Bay and Whale Cove.
|Sun
|10/7
|8
|1
|Plenty of whales have stayed in Depoe Bay! Carrie Newell spotted a humpback whale in the afternoon.
|Mon
|10/8
|c
|c
|Whale Center Closed
|Tues
|10/9
|c
|c
|Whale Center Closed
|Wed
|10/10
|6
|1
|Gray whales in the bay in the morning and another siting of a humpback inside the 1/2 mile bouy!
|Thurs
|10/11
|7
|0
|Gray whales inside 1/2 mile bouy.
|Fri
|10/12
|2
|0
|
|Sat
|10/13
|1
|0
|Quiet day for whale watching.
|
|