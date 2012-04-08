Oregon Coast Whale Sighting Numbers for Early July

Published 08/04/2012

(Oregon Coast) – The Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay issued a report of whale sightings along the Oregon coast for early July and the numbers show a marked decrease in spottings from June 26 to July 18, but a lot of that can be chalked up to weather conditions. (Above: whale spout next to a boat in Depoe Bay)

But other lifeforms of interest have been seen along the Oregon coast as well, and all the sightings numbers have been greatly increasing since the middle of July.

6/26 1 6/27 6/28 6/29 1 6/30 6/31 7/1 7/2 3 7/3 3 7/4 1 7/5 1 7/6 4 7/7 1 7/8 7/9 2 Gray Whale breached twice in the Bay! 7/10 ? Just N of the Bell Bouy. Also spotted Scarback 7/11 1 7/12 1 7/13 2 7/14 3 7/15 0 7/16 0 7/17 0 7/18 0

According to the Whale Watch Center, June 26 saw only one whale. No whales were seen on the June 27 and 28, presumably because of weather.

June 29 only saw one whale, and no whales were spotted June 30, 31 and July 1.

July 2 saw things pick up with three whale sightings. Three more were spotted the next day on July 3.

Independence Day – July 4 – had only one whale spotting, as did July 5.

Four whales were seen on July 6, and one on July 7.

July 8 saw no whales, but two were spotted from the Whale Watch Center on July 9, including a gray whale that breached twice right in the bay.

At least one whale was spotted on July 10, including the local known as Scarback.

July 11 and 12 saw one whale each day.

July 13 had two whale sightings, while July 14 saw three. Then no whales were seen at all from July 15 to 18.

Meanwhile, in the two weeks since this report was issued, whale sightings have greatly increased around the Oregon coast, with many sightings each day around Fogarty Beach, Tillicum Beach, Cape Foulweather and between Yachats and Florence.

A small school of porpoises were seen offshore from Neskowin in early July as well.

Also out of Depoe Bay, Whale Research EcoExcursions spotted some fin whales about ten miles offshore in early July, as well as a Humpback whale.

More whale photos, courtesy Whale Watch Center.

