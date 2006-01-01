Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Pacific City, Oregon

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Oregon Coast Whale Sighting Numbers High, Include Humpbacks

Published 08/17/2012

(Oregon Coast) – Whale watching along the coastline has been exceptional in recent weeks, especially during the incredibly calm conditions that were typical of the area on many days. (Above: extremely calm conditions recently on the central coast)

The Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay released its July and early August whale sighting numbers, but Oregon Coast Beach Connection has recently begun collecting sightings all up and down the coast from other areas. These are painting a stellar picture of the whale presence at this time.

At the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay, they report that July 19 and July 20 saw only one whale on each of those days. The center reports no whale spottings on July 21.

Then things got really interesting. July 22 saw only one gray whale, but a total of nine Humpback whales were seen about two and a half miles out. The following day the center reports 13 Humpback whales seen as well, although no gray whales.

From July 24 to 26 there were no whales seen, and the center says fog was the big reason on July 26.

On July 27 two gray whales were seen.

July 28 found four gray whales wandering within sight of the center, but another whopping 13 different humpbacks were seen.

On July 29 there was one gray whale spotted but a total of eight humpbacks.

July 30 saw one whale, as did July 31.

Numbers from Whale Watch Center
Date Grays Others  
7/22 1 9 Humpbacks about 2-1/2 miles out
7/23 0 13 Humpbacks
7/24 0    
7/25 0    
7/26 0   Foggy
7/27 2    
7/28 4 13 Humpbacks
7/29 1 8 Humpbacks
7/30 1    
7/31 1    
8/1 2    
8/2 2    
8/3 1    
8/4 4    
8/5 8    
8/6 7    
8/7 7    
8/8 0 5 Humpbacks

On August 1 the center saw two whales, and another two on August 2. August 3 saw only one whale.

Then things picked up considerably, with four whales seen on August 4, a wowing eight whales seen on August 5, and seven whales spotted on August 6. Seven more whales were seen on August 7.

Ending the reporting period from the center was August 8, which saw no gray whales but five Humpbacks.

Elsewhere on the Oregon coast, the whale presence has been extremely strong. Just the first few days of August alone on the central coast saw dozens and dozens of whale sightings and spoutings at places like Yachats, Cape Foulweather and some spectacular close encounters at Fogarty Beach during those sunny, slightly balmy days. In fact, it was hard to go anywhere along the coast in those calm conditions and not see crowds of people gawking and pointing at one experience after another.

These, however, are not documented.

In Newport, local resident Terry Morse reports seeing two quite close to Nye Beach on July 28.

“One had a strong, tall spout, the other a much shorter one that dissipated quickly; likely an adult and a younger one, though not necessarily mother and calf,” Morse said.

Down on the southern Oregon coast, the folks running the Umpqua River Light at Winchester Bay in the first few days of August and had some spectacular encounters there.

About 11:30 a.m. on one of those days, two whales were seen surfacing about a quarter mile north of the Umpqua River, 1/3 mile from shore.

“About 25 minutes later, saw them about 1/3 mile farther north,” MJ Koreiva, museum manager and lighthouse keeper.

In other fun and funky creature news, fishing has been quite good on some parts of the coast. John Forsythe, owner of Proposal Rock Inn in Neskowin, said he talked to one local who caught a 12-pound Cabazon while perch fishing from shore at Tierra Del Mar, near Pacific City. Now, that is indeed a fish tale to be remembered.

Below: Tierra Del Mar.

 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; Whale News, Blog
Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching. Gray whales, killer whales minke whales, orcas and more. Whale news and sightings from Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats and Florence. Oregon Coast Whale Blog.

Video: On and Off Run of Humpbacks Has North Oregon Coast in Awe
Humpback whales have been spotted in heavy numbers for the last month or two around the north coast. Kids, science, Seaside Aquarium, Astoria
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals - A Massive List
Find dozens of beach rentals in Gearhart, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats, Florence
N Oregon Coast's Manzanita, Wheeler, Nehalem and Rockaway Beach Offer Lodging...
Fall brings more specials to the area. Keep checking here as these are updated
Latest Lodging Specials, Deals from Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast
Who's offering a free night? Discounts? Lower prices and deals in Oct, Nov
Staying in Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar or Oceanside? Lodging Deals Emerge
Specials and discounts along the Three Capes Route, N. Oregon Coast
Lincoln City Lodgings, Central Oregon Coast: Latest Deals, Specials
Keep checking this page for excellent deals on places to stay in Lincoln City hotels, motels, vacation rentals
Lincoln City Oregon Coast Lodging Updates
Now with news updates for Lincoln City lodgings, attractions, beaches
Complete List of Lodgings, Motels, Hotels and Vacation Rentals in Manzanita, ...
Places to stay in Wheeler, Manzanita, Nehalem, Rockaway Beach - and nearby. On the ocean, pets, kitchens, groups
Oregon Coast Lodging Renovation News and Eclipse Openings, Alerts
Seaside lodging, Cannon Beach lodging, Manzanita lodging, Pacific City lodging, Lincoln City lodging, Depoe Bay lodging, Newport lodging, Yachats lodging
Cape Kiwanda, Oregon Coast: Complete Travel, Guide, Info
Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area full guide. Scenery, history, attractions, hiking, viewpoints, dune, geology. Pacific City, travel tips
Oregon Coast Summer, Events, Attractions, Science and Tourism Latest Summer News
Attractions - Events - Beaches - Stuff You Didn't Know. Discover Summer on the coast, including updated news and events
Yachats State Recreation Area - Yachats, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
Up against the bay, at the mouth of the Yachats River, lies the paved parking lot and beach access of the Yachats State Recreation Area. Kids, travel tips

 

 

 

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 

 