Oregon Coast Whale Numbers for November

Published 12/06/2012

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Late October and much of November did not produce a lot of whale sightings at the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay, but things did start improving, according to the numbers recently released. (Whale photo above by Seaside Aquarium)

From October 28 to November 10 there were absolutely no whale sightings at the center itself, but they did note others had seen some.

“Another quiet week of whale watching,” a Whale Watch Center spokesman said in mid-November. “We have had only a few visitors report a few sightings in the area but we haven't spotted any in Depoe Bay for the last two weeks.”

Weather certainly played a part and the center is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. But the center noted at least six separate groups of sea lions were seen through the bay on November 3, and November 4 produced a great “wave watching day.”

The next set of two week reports did not start off well, either, with no whales spotted until November 15 – but the center was closed two days that first week. November 11 found an interesting sighting of sea lions at the buoy that sits about a half-mile offshore.

On November 15, the center reported “finally a whale!”

November 16 saw two whales. “We were able to see both spouts at the same time - so definitely two,” the Whale Watch Center said.

November 17 found one gray whale sighting in the morning, and the center noted the spouting horns at Depoe Bay were putting on quite a show.

No whales were spotted the next day, and the center was closed the following two days. The day before Thanksgiving, November 21, there was one gray whale seen near the half-mile buoy for about two hours.

The center was closed for Thanksgiving and the following day saw extremely rough seas and huge swells, which of course hides the whales, if there are any out there.

On November 24, they watched two whales feeding in the bay for about three hours.

DAY DATE GRAYS OTHER NOTES Sun 10/28 0 0 No whales… :-( Mon 10/29 c c Whale Center Closed Tues 10/30 c c Whale Center Closed Wed 10/31 0 0 Another quiet day for whale watching. Thurs 11/1 0 0 Fri 11/2 0 0 Sat 11/3 0 0 At least 6 separate groups of sea lions porpoising through bay! No whales… Sun 11/4 0 0 Great wave watching! Mon 11/5 c c Whale Center Closed Tues 11/6 c c Whale Center Closed Wed 11/7 0 0 Thurs 11/8 0 0 A few pelicans migrating through! Fri 11/9 0 0 Sat 11/10 0 0



DAY DATE GRAYS OTHER NOTES Sun 11/11 0 0 Sea lions on the 1/2 mile buoy most of the day. No whales… Mon 11/12 c c Whale Center Closed Tues 11/13 c c Whale Center Closed Wed 11/14 0 0

Thurs 11/15 1 0 Finally a whale! Fri 11/16 2 0 We were able to see both spouts at the same time - so definitely 2! Sat 11/17 1 0 1 Gray whale in the morning. Spouting horns were putting on a spectacular show! Sun 11/18 0 0 Very windy and 22 foot seas Mon 11/19 c c Whale Center Closed Tues 11/20 c c Whale Center Closed Wed 11/21 1 0 one whale near half mile buoy - 2 hours Thurs 11/22 c c Happy Thanksgiving! Fri 11/23 0 0 very windy, rainy and rough Sat 11/24 2 0 2 whales half mile buoy- 3 hours-feeding

