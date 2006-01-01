|
'Amazing Race' on Oregon Coast Boasts Heady Challenges
Published
07/26/2012
(Newport, Oregon) - On August 11, Newport will not just put on its running shoes with the Second Annual Amazing Race but contestants will put on their thinking caps as well.
It's race adventure through Newport where two-person teams must solve clues, find locations and complete challenges – all the while racing through town towards the finish line.
The challenges are secret, however. Event spokesman Bobbi Price said the event started last year, and just some of the challenges then included a crab pot pull, survival suit swim in the Yaquina Bay, Kayak across the Yaquina Bay and Obstacle courses.
“The 2012 challenges will be different but will give the 2011 challenges a run for their money,” Price said.
It all starts at 9 a.m. at the Best Western Plus Agate Beach, and it will end there again at the end of the day. Check-in is 8 a.m. at the hotel.
The completion of each challenge will earn you a clue to find the location of
the next challenge. There will be eight secret locations to find and challenges to complete.
Teams can be made of two women, two men or coed, and all must be 18 years or older. Traveling by foot is the only mode of transportation allowed.
Pre-Race Registration Fee is open until July 30 – which is $45 per team.
After August 1 until the day of the race, registration fee will be $60. Only 40 team slots are available.
To Pre-Race Register, contact the Newport Chamber of Commerce (541) 265-8801
More of Newport:
More About Newport Lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES
|
Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|