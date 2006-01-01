'Amazing Race' on Oregon Coast Boasts Heady Challenges

Published 07/26/2012

(Newport, Oregon) - On August 11, Newport will not just put on its running shoes with the Second Annual Amazing Race but contestants will put on their thinking caps as well.



It's race adventure through Newport where two-person teams must solve clues, find locations and complete challenges – all the while racing through town towards the finish line.



The challenges are secret, however. Event spokesman Bobbi Price said the event started last year, and just some of the challenges then included a crab pot pull, survival suit swim in the Yaquina Bay, Kayak across the Yaquina Bay and Obstacle courses.





“The 2012 challenges will be different but will give the 2011 challenges a run for their money,” Price said.



It all starts at 9 a.m. at the Best Western Plus Agate Beach, and it will end there again at the end of the day. Check-in is 8 a.m. at the hotel.



The completion of each challenge will earn you a clue to find the location of

the next challenge. There will be eight secret locations to find and challenges to complete.



Teams can be made of two women, two men or coed, and all must be 18 years or older. Traveling by foot is the only mode of transportation allowed.





Pre-Race Registration Fee is open until July 30 – which is $45 per team.



After August 1 until the day of the race, registration fee will be $60. Only 40 team slots are available.

To Pre-Race Register, contact the Newport Chamber of Commerce (541) 265-8801

