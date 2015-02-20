Newport Seafood and Wine Festival, Oregon Coast

Newport Seafood and Wine Festival Wine Competition Winners Announced

20 Feb 2015 at 2:18pm

(NEWPORT, Ore.) - And the winner in a starring role as Best-Of-Show wine at the 2015 Newport Seafood and Wine Festival Commercial Wine Competition is... (hold the drum roll): Emerson Vineyards 2013 Willamette Valley Pinot noir. From 167 wines (36 Pinot ...

Newport Seafood and Wine Festival

5 Dec 2016 at 8:00am

We would like to introduce to you our brand new ?RUBY CLUB MEMBERSHIP? just in time for the 2017 Newport Seafood & Wine Festival. This membership awards you entry through the VIP entrance into the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival on Thursday, Friday ...

Wrap up of the 2015 Newport Seafood & Wine Festival

22 Feb 2015 at 10:52pm

I was warned by several people that the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival tends to be one of the coldest, wettest wine festivals in the area but it was, once again, ?white dog weather? on the coast (A term coined when our white pups bring good weather ...

Newport Wine & Seafood Festival: A take on Local Wine Tastings

1 Mar 2010 at 8:00am

Last Friday, my husband and I headed over to the Oregon coast to attend the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival. The Festival lasts all weekend long, though we only had the pleasure of attending Friday's event. To be honest, this is not a festival I would ...

Central Oregon Coast's Newport Seafood Wine Fest Tickets Now On Sale

16 Dec 2014 at 10:14am

Newport's Seafood and Wine Festival is in its 38th year now, with the 2015 date coming up: February 19 to 22. Online tickets just went up for sale at www.seafoodandwine.com, costing festival-goers $8 through $15, depending on the day you attend ? plus a ...

Newport Seafood and Wine Festival turns 35 this weekend, runs February 23 to 26

23 Feb 2012 at 8:00pm

Newport?s 35th Annual Seafood & Wine Festival takes place on the picturesque Oregon Coast, which runs February 23rd through February 26th. The event is headquartered near the Rogue Ales Brewery at the South Beach Marina in Newport. Artists and Craftsmen ...

Newport Seafood and Wine Festival 2016

25 Feb 2016 at 8:00am

It wouldn?t be winter on the coast without the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival. Showcasing over 150 premier Northwest wines, culinary professionals and regional artisans, the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival draws nearly 25,000 visitors each year.

