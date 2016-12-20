Oregon wins $40M for coveted wave energy test center off Newport
Oregon?s hopes of sustaining a wave industry got a huge boost on Wednesday, when the U.S. Department of Energy announced it would fund development of a grid-connected test center off Newport with up to $40 million in federal money. The test center ...
Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price to co-host city food drive
Jr. The drive will be hosted by Price; his daughter, state Del. Marcia "Cia" Price, D-Newport News; Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan; and the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, according to a news release from Price's office. Organizations, churches and ...
Newport Nuptials: An Iconic Spot to Tie the Knot
Socialite Jacqueline Bouvier married Massachusetts Senator John F. Kennedy, the future President of the United States, in Newport, Rhode Island on September 12, 1953. Over six decades ago, Newport was the destination of the social event of the year.
Snider, Wilbert Lee
Wilbert Lee (Bill) Snider, 70, passed away Monday, December 19, 2016 at his home in Happy Hollow, Newport, Va.. He was a son of the late Elmer Lee Snider and Vergie Josephine Fisher, and step-son of the late Clyde Fisher, born on October 11, 1946.
Museum House foes say they're prepared to turn in petition signatures
Leaders of a petition campaign calling for a referendum on a planned 25-story luxury condominium tower in Newport Beach announced Tuesday that they have gathered enough signatures and will soon turn them in to the city clerk. "Due to our extraordinary team ...
City of Newport OR : Press Release - Newport Swimming Pool Re-Opens
The Newport Swimming Pool experienced a mechanical failure that prevented the water from heating. The pool has been repaired and will open this evening for all regularly scheduled programs, including swim team, lap swim, and boot camp. Pool staff reports ...
Newport?s longtime mayor calls it quits after 33 years on council
After 33 years on the Newport City Council, it?s over and out for Tim Geraghty. The 39-year Newport resident presided over his last meeting as mayor Dec. 15 after serving as either council member or mayor since 1984. He served four terms as mayor ...
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
(Newport, Oregon) - Scientists based on the Oregon coast have helped make a new discovery about whale calls ? a find which happened in the faraway Mariana Trench. Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State ...
Shelters are re-opening along the coast ? they need food, volunteers and lots...
Foul weather shelters are re-opening. Radiant Church in Newport, 215 SW 15th, is re-opening their shelter. They will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. They need food donations for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They are also are dsin need of volunteers. We are hoping to have many volunteers so that no one gets overwhelmed or [...]
NEWPORT MUNICIPAL SWIMMING POOL TO OPEN 5PM THIS EVENING FOR REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMS The Newport Swimming Pool experienced a mechanical failure that prevented the water from heating. The pool has been repaired and will open at 5pm this evening for all regularly scheduled programs, including swim team, lap swim, and boot camp. Pool staff reports [...]