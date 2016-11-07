|
Photos of Cannon Beach Chamber, Visitors Center - N. Oregon Coast
A Cannon Beach and Seaside Christmas - Oregon Coast in December
13 Nov 2011 at 8:00am
Coaster Theatre. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com. November 26. Wreathmaking. Chamber of Commerce. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623. December 3. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available ...
Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission to meet in Cannon Beach
6 Nov 2016 at 4:36pm
The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission will hold its fifth and final meeting of the year in Cannon Beach. Commissioners meet at 9 a.m. Nov. 15 at the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce, 207 North Spruce St., to tour sites in the area, followed by a ...
Tourism in Cannon Beach, Oregon
18 Apr 2011 at 10:00am
In much the same way that you can recognize a city by its skyline, a distinctive shoreline distinguishes Cannon Beach from all other villages on the Oregon coast ... but the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce wants tourists to understand that Haystack ...
People swarm to Oregon coast trying to escape the heat
18 Aug 2016 at 7:55pm
?Today, literally we are sold out,? said Court Carrier, the Executive Director of the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce ... According to the Oregon Department of Revenue, statewide marijuana tax receipts for the year totaled $54,506,832 as of ...
Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Information Center
10 Dec 2016 at 2:32am
Situated on the North Oregon Coast just over 80 miles west of Portland, Cannon Beach is one of the true jewels of the Pacific Northwest. Cannon Beach is known to be one of the premiere coastal vacation destinations in the Pacific Northwest. The town ...
2011 Rock the Beach 5k and 10k recap
8 Oct 2011 at 5:53pm
Oregon. It is a fundraiser for the Cannon Beach Preschool and Children Center. The small event was very well organized and a lot of fun for all involved. Lots of free parking was available around the Chamber of Commerce where runners could pick up their ...
Seaside, Cannon Beach are yin, yang of north Oregon coast; sends tips for wha...
8 Apr 2014 at 5:45pm
Seaside and Cannon Beach are the twins separated by birth of the northern Oregon coast. One grew up to be a glamor ... Seaside Visitor Bureau, seasideor.com. Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce, cannonbeach.org. City of Gearhart, ci.gearhart.or.us/.
Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce and Cannon Beach Visitors Center, Cannon Beach Community Hall - The Cannon Beach Chamber was formed in 1945 as a way to promote the area and help strengthen the business climate in this north Oregon coast tourism hotspot.
Inside, you'll find tons of visitor information about Cannon Beach, as well as brochures and printed materials about surrounding areas – from the south and central coast to other parts of inland Oregon. Brochures and information about lodging in Cannon Beach and dining/restaurants in Cannon Beach are also to be found.
Extensive information about Cannon Beach beaches and attractions is there, with friendly staff to help you with a wide range of questions about the area. You'll also find plenty of maps of Cannon Beach. From what to find in nearby places like Arch Cape, Hug Point or even Oswald West State Park, to hiking information about Tillamook Head and the various historical landmarks of the area.
The Cannon Beach Chamber and Visitor Center also includes the Community Hall, where weddings and receptions can be booked as well as other special events. The Community Hall is directly next to the Cannon Beach Chamber and Visitor Center, making a perfect place for meetings or retreats as well.
You'll find the Cannon Beach Chamber and Visitor Center in the heart of downtown Cannon Beach at the intersection of 2nd and Spruce. (503) 436-2623. www.cannonbeach.org.
For more travel and visitor information about Cannon Beach before you head out, including much about attractions and beaches, see the Cannon Beach, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map, and the Cannon Beach, Oregon Coast Complete Guide: List of Every Beach Access.
