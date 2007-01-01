Beach Retro Mural On Broadway

The backside of one of the major buildings in Seaside, part of the "Million Dollar Walk" known as Broadway. This is no longer there - taken down in 2018 when a brewpub went in. However, there are other walls in Seaside with this mural but they're not as gigantic.

Another bit of Seaside history: here's how the beach looked immediately after the big storm December 2007. The beach dunes look no different than usual, except the dunegrass is seriously bent over.



