Along the North Jetty, South Jetty (& Honeyman State Park)

Florence, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour







A view of the Jetty boulders, looking across the river to the South Jetty and the dunes of the area that eventually reaches Honeyman State Park. This section includes spots like Siuslaw Vista Day Use Area, Sand Dunes Road, and the South Jetty campgrounds. There's also the South Jetty Dog Ponds down Sand Dunes Road, close to the wispy, sandy beach.

Then you enter Honeyman. It's technically called Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park but often shortened to the latter.

Honeyman sort of comprises the large regions south of here, and is the gateway to the 40-mile-long Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area. The park is large enough to straddle both sides of Highway 101, but sits a ways from the beach and shore. You have to tread over two miles of major dunes to get there.

Various clear water lakes are found there, sitting in the middle of the enormous, sometimes towering dunes. Campsites abound, with dozens of sites with full hook-ups, many with water and electricity and 237 primitive tent/RV sites – all with fireplaces and other amenities.

It's known for plenty of rhododendrons blooming, as well as blackberries. These add vibrant splashes of color to the already varied greenery.

There’s also plenty of surfing to be done here, although you have to head through the park access and prove you’re heading to the northern area (south jetty) to avoid the state park charges.

Nearby businesses on 101 provide ATV’s for your dune amusement.

Cleawox Lake and Woahink Lake are the two biggies, with Woahink being the gi-normous one, sprawling for a couple of miles. There's plenty of boating, paddling and fishing to be had on these. The massive Siltcoos Lake is close by (then you've technically entered the southern Oregon coast).

Much of this is listed as a Reedsport address but it's closer to Dunes City and Florence.

Below: aerial photos of this part of Florence courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more





