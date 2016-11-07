Newport's Yaquina Bay at Night: Video, Ethereal Wonders
Newport's Yaquina Bay at Night:
It's where they've filmed Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove, where crabbing is easy to do and fun, and where the barking of big sea lions echoes throughout. Newport's Yaquina Bay is a many-sided area of recreation and repose, offering the high energy of tour boats, fishing boats and crabbing cruises down to the mellow sights of a sunset over the waters.
At night, it's a different and ethereal place. The waters cause the myriad of lights from the fishing boats to dance, and if you've got a professional camera on a tripod you'll see the air lights up with a multitude of colors from gasses in the air the human eye can't see. It's wondrous.
Hang out in the right place – such as the fishing pier on the South Beach side – and you'll see the boats drifting into and out of the bay, sometimes cast wild shadows into the foggy air and structures surrounding the waterway.
Post-Dusk at Newport's Yaquina Bay, Oregon Coast
