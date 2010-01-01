Follow Oregon Coast updates at

Put the Oregon Coast Beneath Your Christmas Tree

Updated Monthly

(Oregon Coast) – Black Friday is now a brutal blood sport. Cyber Monday is so 2010. Luckily, for those who live in Oregon, the coast is available for a relaxed, laidback shopping experience. Few things beat that feeling of picking out gifts with the faint roar of the ocean not too far away, perusing the charming indie shops at spots like Cannon Beach, Newport's Nye Beach, Yachats, Seaside, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay or Manzanita.

But for those not necessarily able to get to the beaches, a really innovative gift idea would be actually giving the Oregon coast. Just about every shop, restaurant and lodging on the coast offers gift certificates, and these can be ordered from their websites or over the phone. Beyond that, many of the attractions also offer these as well, meaning you can get your special someone a trip to the Seaside Aquarium or a helicopter ride above the beaches.

General Oregon coast lodging here or below. See Oregon Coast Mobile Lodging Listings

See Yachats Lodging. - See Newport Lodging and Depoe Bay Lodging. - See Lincoln City Lodging - See Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging. - See Cannon Beach Lodging and Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging. - See Seaside lodging here.