Oregon Coast Virtual Tour: Tierra Del Mar at Night
Pacific City, Cape Kiwanda, Three Capes Loop Virtual Tour
 

Those enormous cliffs that soar above the beach at Tierra Del Mar still provide astounding views after dark. If you're driving this stretch at night, it manages to be quite engaging in spite of the lack of light. But if you add to that some moonlight, you have a hauntingly mesmerizing scene.

Here, however, those barren beaches just below the cliffs still yield some wonderfully wild and surreal sights during an evening with nothing but a fishing boat in the far distance. This photo took about 13 minutes to take, causing the stars to bend in an elegant but startling fashion, and everything else but the motionless sand to become a gauzy blur.
 
Tierra Del Mar
Beaches of Sand Lake
Complete Three Capes Guide: Oceanside, Pacific City, Netarts, Cape Meares, Tierra Del Mar

