Florence Siuslaw River Bridge and Surrounding Area

The great bridge that spans across the Siuslaw River was one of the first created by famed architect Conde McCullough on the Oregon coast, opened in 1936. It was the first of five bridges creating Highway 101 as we know it today – the roadway that spans the length of the west coast without interruption.

McCullough, by the way, was an OSU grad.

His design pinnacle, however, was in Coos Bay (See Coos Bay's Conde B. McCullough Memorial Bridge: History, Construction of S. Oregon Coast Landmark )

The shoreline around this famed central Oregon coast bridge is also fun for wandering and exploring, with a whole different beach vibe all its own. Old pilings abound, waterfront condos and rentals overlook lovely stretches of waterway. Fishing opportunities are plentiful.

There's a viewing platform nearby along the brush, as well as the wooden platform of Old Town Park and its gazebo. A boldly colorful statue of a sea lion explodes with bright tones at another platform along this waterfront.

Vibrant rhododendrons and other bright fauna bloom like mad in the spring. Across the way you're staring at lush forest and the barren, yellow dunes that are equally as striking.

At night, hang out down here and witness amazing colors from the Siuslaw River Bridge shifting and moving if there's fog. For those with pro camera equipment, this is a prime spot to photograph the Oregon coast legend after dark – and during the day.



