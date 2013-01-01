Suggested Places to Stay on Oregon Coast, Where to Spend the Night

Published 11/19/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Looking for upscale or pet friendly places to stay on the Oregon coast? Places to spend the night that are especially good for kids – or maybe a big vacation rental home on the beach?

Some suggested places to stay in Seaside are Beach House Vacation Rentals, Inc with over 100 rentals in the area, the Gilbert Inn just 300 feet from Seaside's Prom, the comfy Inn at Seaside, Red Door Properties rentals, the retro vibe of Surfside Inn and the fanciful Weiss Paradise Suites with all its flowers.

In Cannon Beach, there are oceanfront beauties Surfsand Resort, Tolovana Inn and the Stephanie Inn. Grab some gorgeous vacation rentals at Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals or Oregon Beach Vacations. The Wayside Inn has plenty of ocean view rooms at the south end of Cannon Beach.

In the Nehalem Bay area, Beach Break Vacation Rentals has rental houses in Manzanita, along Nehalem River, Falcon Cove, Neahkahnie Mountain, Rockaway Beach, down to Cape Meares. Manzanita Rental Company has 70 homes in the area, and Sunset Vacation Rentals has around 100 or more. Vacasa Vacation Rentals has bunches here, in Cannon Beach, Seaside and tons down around the Three Capes Loop and all over the central Oregon coast.

Dig into the retro charms of places to spend the night of the San Dune Inn, Ocean Inn and the Spindrift Inn. A bit south, Wheeler on the Bay Lodge sits on the Nehalem Bay and Rockaway's Tradewinds Motel is on the ocean.

Down in Netarts, Oceanside and Pacific City, awesome places to stay include the luxurious Cottages at Cape Kiwanda and Inn at Cape Kiwanda, stunning rentals at Shorepine, and the cozy BnB secret Sandlake Country Inn. Idyllic Beach Houses are in the middle of clandestine Tierra Del Mar, while the mystic village of Neskowin hosts Proposal Rock Inn and awesome rentals at the Breakers.

Lincoln City is chock full of amazing rentals at A1, Horizon, the Sea Horse and Keystone, while soaring motels and hotels of impressive stature are found at Ashley Inn and Suites, the Coho Lodge, the Ester Lee. Ocean Terrace, Inn at Wecoma and Inn at Spanish Head. Closer to the ground there's Looking Glass Inn, Nordic Inn, the Sands Condos, Whistling Winds motel, the bed breakfast called Brey House, and the upscale Salishan.

Exceptional places to stay in Depoe Bay include oceanfront beauties like Trollers Lodge, Harbor at Depoe Bay, Inn at Arch Rock, Sandpiper Vacation Rentals and Whale Point Resort. A gorgeous BnB lurks at Depoe Bay Inn (formerly Harbor Lights Inn).

Newport places to spend a memorable night include the Agate Beach Motel, Landing at Newport, the soaring Starfish Point and the enchanting Stone Crest BnB. Rental agencies include Vacasa and Oregon Beach Vacations.

On the central Oregon coast, in the Yachats area, awesome night stop-over options include Adobe Resort Hotel, Dublin House Motel, Fireside Motel, Ocean Cove Inn and the upscale Overleaf Lodge. Oceanview charmers include Silver Surf Motel and fabulous rentals in a wooded setting through Overleaf Village.

See the full Oregon coast lodging listings below: