Depoe Bay Whale Watch Center - Visitor Information, Oregon Coast Whale Watch Center

Whale Watch Center, Depoe Bay. Headquarters to the Whale Watch Spoken Here program that operates the twice-yearly Whale Watch Weeks, here you can hang out and learn a lot about whales as well as see them. Staff are always present to help you see whales in the Depoe Bay area. They can put on quite the show as they dive, shoot out their blowholes, spyhop and breach.

Whales migrate past here twice a year and thus the sightings greatly increase in late winter and early spring. But numerous whales loiter year-round in this area, the so-called “resident whales,” hanging out to take advantage of the cove's unique feeding grounds for phytoplankton.

Two stories exist at the Whale Watch Center: the upper floor and the bottom floor. Or you can linger outside along the seawall and spot the cetaceans, or just watch the many fishing vessels, Coast Guard craft and whale tour boats jetting in and out.

A myriad of displays about whales, seals and other sea life abound at the Whale Watch Center. You can even watch films on the subject.

Located at the southern end of the Depoe Bay Bridge, right next to the bay, on Hwy 101, Depoe Bay, Oregon. (541) 765-3407 and (541) 765-3304. Website

Latest Visitor News, Updates from Depoe Bay and Whale Watch Center

Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench

Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound

N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears

A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Oregon Coast Scientist Uses New Tech - and Poop - to Study Whales

A variety of cutting-edge machines are used by Newport's Hatfield

Near Record Season for Oregon Coast Whale Sightings Continues

Some are calling it a record season for whale watching; Humpbacks near Astoria

Dead Oregon Coast Whale May Have Its Home on Beach Near Manzanita

It seems to have found a permanent home at Short Sands Beach in Oswald West State Park

Bloated, Stinky Whale Strands on N. Oregon Coast

The bloated corpse of a full grown Humpback whale washed ashore at Falcon Cove Beach Saturday. Seaside Aquarium, science

Good Times for Whale and Wildlife Watchers on Oregon Coast

Now is still a great time to catch sight of whales and some truly wild lifeforms along the Oregon coast

Three Oregon Coast Views That Cause Constant Jaw Dropping

Phenomenal finds near Oceanside, Manzanita and Depoe Bay. Kids, Travel tips

Total Solar Eclipse in One Year Gives Oregon Coast Extra Time

Depoe Bay and Lincoln Beach will have the most time in darkness in the state. Science. Travel tips

Two Astounding Rarities in the Depoe Bay Area of Central Oregon Coast

Things you can't see anywhere else.

Treats, Tide Pools and Trippy Lifeforms at Oregon Coast Nature Events

Oregon's conservation group CoastWatch is hosting a series of fun, interesting and sometimes yummy events. Depoe Bay events, Yachats events

ODFW Reports: Good News for Whales, Crabbing on Oregon Coast

Crabbing is quite good in most spots and your chances of spotting whales are great. Science, kids, travel tips

Best Seats in the House: Four Incredible Oregon Coast Benches

Oregon coast views so stunning you have to take them in sitting down. Travel tips, Depoe Bay, Yachats, Oceanside, Manzanita

Oregon Coast Travel Tips: So Much Depoe Bay, So Little Time

You really need two or more days to properly explore the sites and sights of Depoe Bay and the surrounding four to five miles. kids

Secret Garden Tour and More Photo Hiking Clinics on Central Oregon Coast

Secret Garden Tour of Otter Rock and more hiking / photography clinics happening in Lincoln City. Depoe Bay events, Lincoln City events



More Depoe Bay Visitor Information at the Depoe Bay Virtual Tour, Map