Depoe Bay Whale Watch Center - Visitor Information, Oregon Coast Whale Watch Center

Whale Watch Center, Depoe Bay, Central Oregon Coast
Oregon Coast Whale Blog, News - Keep up on all things Oregon coast whales, including sightings stats
Whale Watch Center, Depoe Bay. Headquarters to the Whale Watch Spoken Here program that operates the twice-yearly Whale Watch Weeks, here you can hang out and learn a lot about whales as well as see them. Staff are always present to help you see whales in the Depoe Bay area. They can put on quite the show as they dive, shoot out their blowholes, spyhop and breach.
Whales migrate past here twice a year and thus the sightings greatly increase in late winter and early spring. But numerous whales loiter year-round in this area, the so-called “resident whales,” hanging out to take advantage of the cove's unique feeding grounds for phytoplankton.
Two stories exist at the Whale Watch Center: the upper floor and the bottom floor. Or you can linger outside along the seawall and spot the cetaceans, or just watch the many fishing vessels, Coast Guard craft and whale tour boats jetting in and out.
A myriad of displays about whales, seals and other sea life abound at the Whale Watch Center. You can even watch films on the subject.
Located at the southern end of the Depoe Bay Bridge, right next to the bay, on Hwy 101, Depoe Bay, Oregon. (541) 765-3407 and (541) 765-3304. Website
Latest Visitor News, Updates from Depoe Bay and Whale Watch Center
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast Scientist Uses New Tech - and Poop - to Study Whales
A variety of cutting-edge machines are used by Newport's Hatfield
Near Record Season for Oregon Coast Whale Sightings Continues
Some are calling it a record season for whale watching; Humpbacks near Astoria
Dead Oregon Coast Whale May Have Its Home on Beach Near Manzanita
It seems to have found a permanent home at Short Sands Beach in Oswald West State Park
Bloated, Stinky Whale Strands on N. Oregon Coast
The bloated corpse of a full grown Humpback whale washed ashore at Falcon Cove Beach Saturday. Seaside Aquarium, science
Good Times for Whale and Wildlife Watchers on Oregon Coast
Now is still a great time to catch sight of whales and some truly wild lifeforms along the Oregon coast
Three Oregon Coast Views That Cause Constant Jaw Dropping
Phenomenal finds near Oceanside, Manzanita and Depoe Bay. Kids, Travel tips
Total Solar Eclipse in One Year Gives Oregon Coast Extra Time
Depoe Bay and Lincoln Beach will have the most time in darkness in the state. Science. Travel tips
Two Astounding Rarities in the Depoe Bay Area of Central Oregon Coast
Things you can't see anywhere else.
Treats, Tide Pools and Trippy Lifeforms at Oregon Coast Nature Events
Oregon's conservation group CoastWatch is hosting a series of fun, interesting and sometimes yummy events. Depoe Bay events, Yachats events
ODFW Reports: Good News for Whales, Crabbing on Oregon Coast
Crabbing is quite good in most spots and your chances of spotting whales are great. Science, kids, travel tips
Best Seats in the House: Four Incredible Oregon Coast Benches
Oregon coast views so stunning you have to take them in sitting down. Travel tips, Depoe Bay, Yachats, Oceanside, Manzanita
Oregon Coast Travel Tips: So Much Depoe Bay, So Little Time
You really need two or more days to properly explore the sites and sights of Depoe Bay and the surrounding four to five miles. kids
Secret Garden Tour and More Photo Hiking Clinics on Central Oregon Coast
Secret Garden Tour of Otter Rock and more hiking / photography clinics happening in Lincoln City. Depoe Bay events, Lincoln City events
