Hotels, Cannon Beach disagree on room tax interpretation
22 Dec 2016 at 5:47am
CANNON BEACH ? Hotels and vacation rentals are concerned about Cannon Beach?s interpretation of the lodging tax. In September, lodging operators received a letter from the city that required lodging tax collection to include ?nonoptional fees.?
Cannon Beach Business After Hours
19 Dec 2016 at 4:41pm
Our monthly Business After Hour event organized by the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce for members and prospective members is a great way to network, socialize and meet fellow business people. Join your fellow members, along with city and county ...
History, Holidays and a Party on Central and North Oregon Coast
10 Dec 2016 at 7:23am
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) ? There are two distinctly different but relaxing ways to get away from the hustle and bustle of the holidays next week ? one on the north coast and the other on the central Oregon coast. One in Lincoln City really takes you away ...
Long Beach, Washington, Unveils Design For Tsunami Safe Haven
13 Dec 2016 at 8:33am
The extra strong building was dedicated last June. Meanwhile, down in Cannon Beach, Oregon, city leaders rejected as too expensive a design for a new elevated city hall with an evacuation platform on top.
There are way more than 12 beers of Christmas in my holiday fridge
22 Dec 2016 at 2:08am
Having visitors in town leading into the holiday season presented opportunities to pick up Tannen Bomb strong ale from Golden Valley in nearby Beaverton and Pelican Pub?s Bad Santa Cascadian Dark Ale from the brewery?s new pub in Cannon Beach.
VIPs gather for Southern Flow Corridor ribbon cutting
9 Dec 2016 at 4:00pm
Deb Boone (D-Cannon Beach.) Photo by Ann Powers State Rep. Deb Boone (D-Cannon Beach), Tillamook County Commissioner Mark Labhart, Tillamook County Farm Bureau?s Chad Allen and state Sen. Betsy Johnson (D-Scappoose) were some of those in attendance.
Wind, snow and cold aiming at Tacoma from all sides
9 Dec 2016 at 2:23am
In Washington, Clark County closed its offices at noon. Snow is falling on and sticking to Highway 26 between Portland and Cannon Beach. The Portland area is reporting light flakes and windy conditions. The National Weather Service in Portland took the ...
Portland and Cannon Beach
28 Jul 2016 at 5:14pm
Josh and I recently traveled to Oregon and today we are sharing a little recap of our trip. We went to Portland and Cannon Beach and had a wonderful time. We love Oregon, it is such a beautiful state and the food is amazing too, especially the berries.
Cannon Beach: Help us build new charter school
20 Apr 2015 at 8:47am
Cannon Beach seeks new public charter school after old elementary ...
Cannon Beach
4 Nov 2016 at 5:43am
Last week my sister and I were in Oregon (but actually we're headed back today!) for a short four days. We had so many things we wanted to see and do before we left and one of them was this beach, also known as Cannon Beach. The rocks behind me are quite ...
Shot in Cannon Beach
22 Dec 2016 at 2:01am
?The Oregon Coast landscape has so seldom been caught on film ... including Sleepy Monk Coffee, Cannon Beach?s American Legion Post 168, Seaside Gelato, the Spindrift Inn and the City of Seaside Union Bank. Basic Rights Oregon, a progressive ...
Deb Boone (D-Cannon Beach.) Photo by Ann Powers State Rep ... contribute to the recovery of federally listed Oregon Coast coho salmon, and restore habitat for other native fish and wildlife species. Allen, who is also a longtime local dairy farmer ...
Oregon Coast - Cannon Beach to Florence? - Oregon Coast Forum
24 May 2010 at 10:00am
My husband and I are looking to do the northern/central part of the Oregon Coast in 3 day (2 nights). We plan on driving straight to Cannon Beach from PDX on a Wednesday (Sept. 1) at noonish and then make our way to Florence and head back to Portland ...
Oregon Coast for Kids: Seaside and Cannon Beach
16 Jun 2013 at 10:00am
On an April solo trip to Oregon, I drove a short 90 minutes northwest from Portland to the coast, in particular to two beach destinations I know my family would absolutely love: Seaside and Cannon Beach. My time in each location was fleeting ? I had only ...